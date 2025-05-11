Nabil Crismatt Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 16 as 'Pigs Blank WooSox to Win Series
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Nabil Crimsatt fired seven more shutout innings as he led a 7-0 shutout victory for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-12) over the Worcester Red Sox (18-20) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. With one out, the 'Pigs drew back-to-back walks. Garrett Stubbs then stepped up and clubbed a three-run homer, his third of the year, to start the scoring.
A bases loaded walk for Christian Arroyo forced in another run in the fifth before a Rodolfo Castro two-run triple in the sixth put the 'Pigs in firm control at 6-0.
Crismatt (4-1) didn't even need half of that offensive output as he rolled for seven scoreless innings, earning the win for the 'Pigs. Crismatt struck out three and allowed just three hits and one walk. He has now thrown 16 straight scoreless innings in his last three starts and has yet to allow a run at home in his first 25 innings at Coca-Cola Park. For the week, Crismatt fired 13 scoreless innings striking out eight while allowing just four hits.
Michael Mercado worked a scoreless eighth before Seth Johnson finished off the shutout with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Jose De León (0-1) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings on two hits and five walks, striking out one.
The win moved the 'Pigs to a season high 15 games over .500 and also gave them their first six-game series (4-2) win over Worcester since April 2023.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road to start a six game series against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, May 12th. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.
