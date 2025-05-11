Bats Walk off Storm Chasers on Mother's Day

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers in Sunday's Mother's Day finale on a two-out error on a soft infield chopper. The Bats, after earning a win in each of the first two games of the series, treated hundreds of mothers in the crowd to some excitement by snapping a three-game skid to clinch a series split with the Storm Chasers.

Sam Benschoter made his third spot start of the season for Louisville, giving the Bats three shutout frames to begin the ballgame. Brandon Komar entered for the Bats in the fourth with the game still scoreless, as Omaha starter Noah Cameron looked equally strong on the bump.

Cameron ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, walking the bases loaded with nobody out. Jack Rogers came through with an RBI single, as the Bats struck first to make it 1-0, but Cameron was able to limit the damage.

Komar kept the Storm Chasers off the board in the fifth, and after Louisville went quietly in the bottom of the frame, the Bats turned to Connor Phillips for his season debut with the team. He quickly dug himself into a hole, walking the leadoff man and hitting the next batter to put two on with the heart of the Omaha order due up. MJ Melendez made Phillips pay by ripping an RBI double into the right field corner to tie up the game, with two Storm Chasers still in scoring position with nobody out. Cam Devanney brought home another run with an RBI groundout to third, and Tyler Gentry's single to left made it 3-1 Omaha, chasing Phillips from the game. Lenny Torres Jr. entered for the Bats and retired the next two batters to end the threat.

Louisville punched back in the bottom of the inning, with Francisco Urbaez and P.J. Higgins logging hits to put two in scoring position with one out. Rogers picked up his second RBI knock of the game to cut the deficit to 3-2, and Davis Wendzel followed up with an RBI single of his own to tie the ballgame going into the seventh.

Sam Moll and Ian Gibaut took the ball for the Bats in the seventh and eighth respectively, keeping the Storm Chasers at bay thanks to a few strikeouts and a caught stealing by catcher Will Banfield.

Alexis Diaz (W, 1-0) entered for Louisville as the deadlock entered the ninth inning. Diaz mowed down the three batters he faced, striking out the side and setting the table for the Bats in the bottom of the ninth.

Levi Jordan came off the bench to pinch hit for Rogers, capitalizing on the opportunity by cracking a double into left field to lead off the inning. After Jordan moved to third on a groundout for the second out, Jacob Hurtubise walked and took second on defensive indifference. Blake Dunn stepped in looking to play the hero, but he tapped a soft chopper to Nick Pratto at first base. Pratto fielded it but bobbled the transfer, unable to flip it to pitcher Evan Sisk (L, 0-1) covering the bag. Dunn reached first without a play as Jordan scampered home with the winning run, clinching the Bats win and a series split with the Storm Chasers.

Rogers and Urbaez each notched two hits for Louisville in the win, with Rogers adding two RBI. Jordan's double was the third pinch-hit double of the season for the Bats, and Louisville hitters are 3-5 this season in pinch-hit opportunities.

The Bats (19-19) will head up I-65 for a series with the Indianapolis Indians (20-17) at Victory Field. First pitch of Tuesday's opener is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.







