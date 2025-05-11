RailRiders Hold Rochester at Bay in 12-0 Thumping

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Rochester Red Wings 12-0 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders used four pitchers to blank the Red Wings, breaking the game open with a six-run sixth inning to secure the series-winning victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early 3-0 lead in the first off Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez. After the RailRiders loaded the bases, Alex Jackson plated Jesús Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders went out in front 2-0 on an errant throw, scoring Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira. An RBI base hit from Dominic Smith sent Bryan De La Cruz across for a three-run advantage.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the home half of the fifth. Andrew Velazquez walked to lead off the inning, and Rodriguez tripled him home to go ahead four. A fielder's choice RBI single from Pereira plated Rodriguez for a 5-0 advantage, and Smith hit a sacrifice fly for a six-run lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre doubled the lead in the sixth, sending all nine batters to the plate. Andrew Shewmake singled to get the offense going, stealing second and taking third on an errant throw. Velazquez and Rodriguez walked to load the bases for MLB rehabber DJ LeMahieu, who reached on an error to score two for an 8-0 lead. With two aboard, Alex Jackson smashed a 373-foot bomb to left-center, giving SWB an eleven-run advantage. Smith tallied another run with a solo blast to right field, capping a six-run frame.

Winans (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing three hits for his first win of the year. Brent Headrick, rehabber Jonathan Loáisiga, and Jake Woodford pitched combined for four scoreless frames to cap the bid. Alvarez (0-4) took the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits over 4.1 innings.

The RailRiders have played Rochester ten times this year, walking the Red Wings off five times and shutting them out twice.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will face the Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate, on Tuesday, May 13. Toledo will make its first appearance at PNC Field since 2019. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

