Chasers Walked off in Louisville to Split Series with Bats

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were walked off on by the Louisville Bats, 4-3 in the nine innings, to force a series split at Louisville Slugger Field.

The two teams traded scoreless frames in the first three innings, but the Bats got on the board in the fourth, as Omaha starter Noah Cameron walked the bases loaded and allowed a single for a 1-0 Bats lead.

Omaha countered in the sixth, sending eight to the plate to score three runs. After a walk and hit batter, MJ Melendez doubled in John Rave, Cam Devanney grounded out to score Nick Loftin and Tyler Gentry singled in Melendez for a 3-1 Omaha lead.

Cameron kept the Bats to just 1 run over 5.0 innings, with 6 strikeouts in his second start of the week. Ryan Brady was first out of the bullpen and Louisville quickly countered with two runs, on four hits from the first five hitters of the bottom of the sixth inning, to tie the game at 3-3.

Omaha opened the seventh inning with 3 singles, but could not bring a run across, with a caught stealing and the next eight batters were retired in a row. Stephen Nogosek retired all four batters he faced, including a 1-2-3 seventh inning. After Nogosek got the first out of the eighth, Evan Sisk came in to get the final two outs of the frame and send the game to the ninth.

Sisk allowed a double to open the bottom of the ninth, then retired his next two batters. The lefty allowed a two-out walk, then the Bats won the game on a ground ball misplayed by first baseman Nick Pratto, with the walk-off error giving Louisville a 4-3 win.

The Storm Chasers return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers at 6:35 p.m. at Werner Park.







