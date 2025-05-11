May 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

IOWA CUBS (18-16) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (18-20)

May 11 - 1:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 5.79) vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.84)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the final game of a six-game series...right-hander Peter Solomon will make his third start with the I-Cubs...right-hander Wilkel Hernandez is slated to make his eighth appearance for Toledo and seventh start.

NAIL BITTER: The Iowa Cubs narrowly pulled out a 7-6 victory yesterday in 10 innings...Iowa used nine pitchers in the win with Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Luke Little each throwing 2.0 innings... Phil Bickford picked up his first save of the season...Chase Strumpf led the I-Cubs offense with two home runs and four RBI... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each added two hits.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts last season.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros saw his career-long hit streak end at 19 games on Sunday, during which he hit .447 (34-for-76) with nine extra-base hits...Moises became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 19 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season...Ballesteros went 0-for-4 last night and snapped his on-base streak at 23 games...it is also the longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023 and second longest in the International League this season.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his sixth home run of the season yesterday in just 25 games...Caissie did not hit his sixth homer of the season last season until June 9...Owen homered in back-to-back games on April 19-22 which marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6, 2024 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homer in consecutive games in 2025 following Chase

Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, he did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

STRUMPF ON IT: Chase Strumpf recorded his second multi-homer game of the season yesterday with the last coming on April 16 vs. St. Paul...additionally, it marked the third of his career...Chase is one of seven players in the International League this season to have at least two home runs in two or more games this season.

EXTRA FRAMES: The I-Cubs improved their record to 2-4 in extra innings yesterday...marked the second time Toledo and Iowa have played extra frames this series since Iowa dropped a 5-4 decision on Tuesday...the I-Cubs have played tied for the second-most extra inning games in the International League West division, behind Toledo (3-5).

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit his third home run of the season Tuesday night...he has multiple hits in four of his last six games including his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of four I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this year.

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles tallied two doubles on Friday to give him 11 on the season which ranks tied for fourth-most in the International League...Cowles has six extra-base hits in his last six games.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being tied for third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential (+44) ahead of second-best Nashville (+33)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the IL, Lehigh Valley (+67) and Durham (+59).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play their second series of the season following April 8-13 in which the I-Cubs won four of the six contests...after this week, the Mud Hens and the I-Cubs will not see each other until the final series of the 2025 season, Sept. 16-21 at Principal Park.







