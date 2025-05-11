SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 11, 2025

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (10-26) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-18)

May 11, 2025 | Game 37 | Home Game 16 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

LH Andrew Alvarez (0-4, 4.91) vs. RH Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00)

Alvarez: Surrendered 5 R (4 ER) on 5 H over 2.0 IP in 5/04-1 Loss vs. LHV w/ 2 K (13-1 IronPigs)

Winans: Worked 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing 4 H with 4 K & 0 BB in 4/20-1 ND @ SYR (5-0 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday at PNC Field, walking off game one 7-6 in eight innings before falling 5-4 in the nightcap.

In game one, Rochester built a 5-0 edge against Zach Messinger keyed by a third inning, bases loaded triple from Darren Baker. The RailRiders tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring wild pitch and a grand slam by Dominic Smith. The game remained tied into extras. The Wings took the lead in the top of the eighth when Daylen Lyle singled in the extra-inning runner. In the bottom half, Jesus Rodriguez singled Everson Pereira home to tie the game at seven. Rochester intentionally walked Smith to load the bases. With one away, Alex Jackson reached on a fielder's choice, driving in Ismael Munguia for the win. The Red Wings attempted to turn an inning-ending double play to extend the game, but Jackson beat the throw, which sailed on Baker.

T.J. Rumfield hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first in game two, but Daylen Lyle's solo home run in the third evened the score. Pereria's eighth homer of the season, a solo drive in the bottom of the third inning, regained the RailRiders advantage at 2-1. In the top of the fourth, Juan Yepez hit a three-run shot, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead. Pereira scored on a sac fly in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre deficit to one. Trey Lipscomb doubled in an insurance run in the top of the seventh, extending the lead to 5-3 Red Wings. The RailRiders plated a run in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying run and third and the winning run at first.

PEACE OUT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes its first half set against Rochester this afternoon. The RailRiders meet for one more series this season, set for July 22-27 at Innovative Field in the Flower City.

A FINE WINANS- Allan Winans makes his fifth appearance and fourth start of the season in tonight's series opener, but it marks his career start against Rochester. He did not face them while pitching for Gwinnett over parts of three seasons and was on the RailRiders Injured List when the Red Wings were in town for the first Scranton/Wilkes-Barre homestand of the season. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts and five walks over 14.0 IP this season, averaging 1.71 strikeouts per inning.

ACTIVATED- Cooper Hummel was activated off the 7-Day Injured List Saturday. The outfielder missed nearly a month, having been injured on a swing in the April 13 doubleheader against Rochester. Hummel went 1-for-4 in his first game off the IL, playing game one yesterday.

REPORTED- Carlos Carrasco was outrighted by New York on May 8 and reported to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. The 38-year-old vet worked 32 innings for the Yankees over eight appearances, including six starts. Carrasco struck out 25 and walked ten, going 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA. Over 16 years in the Majors, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.18 ERA.

DOWN AND OUT- To open roster spots for Hummel and Carrasco, Grant Richardson was transferred to Somerset and McKinley Moore was placed on the Development List.

SLAM (DUH DAH DUH)- Jose Rojas hit his second grand slam this month in game two on Wednesday night. Rojas is now one of seven Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players to hit two grand slams in a single season and one of 12 to hit a pair in their SWB career, including RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan and the franchise's all-time home run leader Gene Schall. Dominic Smith's grand slam on Saturday gives the RailRiders three in 2025. The team record for grand slams in a single season is eight, set in 2019. Billy Fleming, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Breyvic Valera, Mike Ford, Zack Zehner, Wendell Rijo and Gosuke Katoh each hit a grand slam that season.

REHAB REVIEW- Clayton Beeter, DJ LeMahieu and Jonathan Loáisiga remain with the RailRiders on MLB Rehab Assignments entering play on Sunday. Beeter has allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks over 3.1 innings of work. LeMahieu has four singles over seven at bats. Loáisiga worked two scoreless innings in game one on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two.

OB STREAK ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez had hits in both halves of Saturday's twinbill and ran his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games. It's the fourth-longest active streak in the International League entering play on Sunday and tied for the eighth-longest overall in the league so far.

WALK OFF LIFE- The RailRiders took four out of five from the Red Wings during their rain-shortened series at the beginning of April. That set featured three straight walk-off wins: Dominic Smith singling home Jorbit Vivas in game two of the April 9 doubleheader, Ronaldo Hernández's walk-off two-run homer in the eleventh on April 11 and T.J. Rumfield dancing past a tag on a Vivas single in game one of the April 13 twinbill. Everson Pereira capped the fourth walk-off win in 2025 with a two-run homer in game one on Wednesday and Alex Jackson's fielder's choice in game one on Saturday gave the RailRiders five walk-off victories out of six wins against Rochester this year.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 11-7 to the A's in Sacramento. Aaron Judge homered twice in the loss, bringing his season total to an MLB-best 14... Somerset blanked Akron 5-0. Trent Sellers struck out six over five and Grant Richardson homered to pace the Patriots offense... Hudson Valley collected its fourth straight win with a 5-2, 10 inning final at Wilmington. The 'Gades got a pair of run scoring doubles in extras for the win... Tampa also won in 10 innings, besting Daytona 10-7. Owen Cobb and Brian Sanchez each drove in four.







