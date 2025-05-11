Tides Finish Road Trip With Loss

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tn --- The Norfolk Tides (14-24) fell to the Nashville Sounds (23-16), 7-2, on Sunday at First Horizon Park. The game concludes a two-week road trip for the Tides, who went 5-7 between Charlotte and Nashville.

Norfolk scored their first two runs early. Vimael Machín knocked an RBI single in the first inning off of Nashville starter Brandon Woodruff, who made his second start of the series on MLB Rehab. Norfolk scored their final run of the day in the third inning after loading the bases and scored on a wild pitch.

Nashville turned it up after that, scoring one run in the fourth inning and then a four-spot in the fifth to take the lead. Andrew Kittredge continued his MLB Rehab assignment with the Tides in the sixth inning to toss his second scoreless inning. The Sounds later scored two runs in the eighth to sink the dagger to put away the Tides, 7-2.







