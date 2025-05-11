Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Scranton/WB

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (10-26) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (18-18)

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-4, 4.91) vs. RHP Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00)

SPLITSVILLE: The Rochester Red Wings split Saturday's doubleheader against the Scranton/WB RailRiders, falling 7-6 in eight innings in game one before bouncing back with a 5-4 win in game two...Rochester totaled 18 hits across both contests (nine in each game), highlighted by 1B JUAN YEPEZ'S three-run homer in the fourth and LF TREY LIPSCOMB'S clutch RBI double in the seventh inning of the nightcap...Rochester and Scranton/WB head into the series finale deadlocked at two games apiece...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the ball for the Red Wings against RailRiders RHP Allan Winans...

Rochester now boasts an 0-4-4 (win-loss-split) record in eight doubleheaders this season, including three splits and a loss against Scranton/WB.

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: 2B DARREN BAKER turned in a season-high four RBI in game one yesterday, going 2-for-3 with a bases-clearing triple and an RBI single...this marked his first four-RBI game since 8/1/2024 against Omaha, and is the first time he's driven in four runs while logging fewer than three hits in his professional career...

Baker added a single in game two and now carries a three-game hitting streak, and a .333 batting average (5-for-15) through seven games in May.

JUAN SWING OF THE BAT: 1B JUAN YEPEZ launched the would-be game-winning three-run home run in the fourth inning of game two last night, a 370-foot shot to left-center field for the first of his 2025 campaign...the Venezuela native also picked up a pair of knocks in game one, and has notched a multi-hit performance in three of his last four games dating back to game two on 5/4 against LHV...this is the first time he's collected two hits or more in both games of a doubleheader in his professional career...

Yepez is the 13th Red Wing to launch a home run this season.

LILE IN THE FAST LANE: RF-DH DAYLEN LILE picked up a pair of knocks in each half of the twin bill yesterday, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in game one, and going 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run in game two...he has now collected a hit in a team-leading seven consecutive games and 22 of his last 23 contests dating back to 4/13 with Double-A Harrisburg, and carries a .406/.457/.594 slash line in the month of May...since 4/13, he leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with a .378 batting average (37-for-98), a .602 slugging percentage, 1.021 OPS, 37 total hits, three triples, 13 XBH, 59 total bases, and 21 runs scored...he is also tied with ANDREW PINCKNEY for the organizational lead with eight stolen bases over that span.

MAY FLOWERS: The Red Wings offense has picked up at least seven hits in each of their first eight games in the month of May, and lead the International League with a .322 batting average (88-for-265)...they also rank second with a .392 OBP, are tied for second with 88 total hits, and come in third with a .475 SLG and .867 OPS...

In May, both ROBERT HASSELL III (2nd, .467) and DAYLEN LILE (6th, .406) enter today among the top 10 in the IL in batting average...Hassell is also tied for first with 14 hits, ranks second with a 1.215 OPS, and comes in fourth with a .515 OBP and .700 SLG.







