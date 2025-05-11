WooSox Suffer First Shutout Loss, Fall 6-0 to IronPigs
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-12) clinched a series win over the Worcester Red Sox (18-20) thanks to a 6-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The game was scoreless until Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to give Lehigh Valley a 3-0 lead.
The IronPigs scored another in the fifth when Christian Arroyo drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the sixth, Rodolfo Castro drilled a two-run triple into the right-center field gap to put Lehigh Valley on top 6-0.
WooSox starter Josh Winckowski departed the game in the fourth inning due to injury. The right-hander tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing a single and striking out four.
Today marked the first shutout loss of the season for the WooSox, who have now dropped four in a row and six of their last eight games. Worcester is now 2-4-1 in their first seven series played this season, with two wins, four losses, and one split.
The WooSox continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday night when they begin a six-game series with the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field. WooSox right-hander Cooper Criswell is scheduled to make the start. Right-hander Anders Tolhurst is set to toe the rubber for Buffalo. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
