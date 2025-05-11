Iowa Takes Series Finale in Toledo

May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (19-16) took the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens (18-21) by a 3-1 score today at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo got on the board first in the second as Andrew Navigato singled home a run to take a 1-0 lead.

Iowa fought back in the seventh inning and took a 2-1 advantage on a home run from Reese McGuire. Iowa extended their lead to 3-1 in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Chase Strumpf.

Keegan Thompson earned the win in relief and pitched 3.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless innings to earn the save.

