Iowa Takes Series Finale in Toledo
May 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (19-16) took the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens (18-21) by a 3-1 score today at Fifth Third Field.
Toledo got on the board first in the second as Andrew Navigato singled home a run to take a 1-0 lead.
Iowa fought back in the seventh inning and took a 2-1 advantage on a home run from Reese McGuire. Iowa extended their lead to 3-1 in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Chase Strumpf.
Keegan Thompson earned the win in relief and pitched 3.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Riley Martin worked 2.0 scoreless innings to earn the save.
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
