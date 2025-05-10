Bulls Walk off with 4-3 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Eloy Jimenez singled home the winning run off of nine-time all-star Craig Kimbrel to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3 in front of a paid attendance of 8,394 at the DBAP on Saturday night.
The Bulls (24-14) were shutout into the sixth when Bob Seymour drove a game-tying two-out double to score Andrew Stevenson and Coco Montes. In the seventh, Durham went ahead 3-2 on a two-out double by Stevenson.
Gwinnett (16-22) tied the game in the top of the ninth, but the Bulls turned a tough double play to close out the inning to prevent the Stripers from taking the lead.
Ian Seymour worked five innings, fanning nine in the start for the Bulls.
The Stripers lead the series 3-2 with Sunday's game remaining. All five games have been decided by one run and each in the final inning.
How It Happened: After a 5-4-3 double play in the top of the 9th allowed the Bulls to escape, still tied thanks to Bob Seymour holding onto the bag with his right foot. The close call led to the ejection of Gwinnett manager Kaneoka Texeira. In the top of the 10th, Ty Cummings entered to make his Triple-A debut, fanning Garrett Cooper, then after a walk, retired the next two batters, one on a diving catch by Stevenson in centerfield. In the last of the 10th, Tristan Peters fouled out attempting to bunt Tristan Peters ahead. Stevenson, placed at second base, then stole third, forcing the Gwinnett infield to come in. Jimenez, who drove in a run in the Tuesday ninth inning rally with a two-out, two-strike single to right, did the same against Kimbrel, only with one out. Jimenez lashed an 0-2 pitch past Cooper, who was part of the infield in alignment. This time, it was a game-winner.
Lowe's Rehab: Rays outfielder Josh Lowe played the first nine innings in right field, but went 0-4 with four strikeouts.
Cummings' Debut: Ty Cummings earned the victory in his Triple-A debut over MLB's fifth all-time save leader Kimbrel. Cummings grew up in Clayton, NC, attended Corinth Holders High School in Wendell and pitched college ball at Campbell.
What's Next: Durham's homestand finale is slated for 1:05 PM ET against Gwinnett with Logan Workman (3-1, 4.00) scheduled to pitch against Ian Anderson (0-0, 3.00).
