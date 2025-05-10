Red Wings Take Game Two, Split Saturday Doubleheader

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings split Saturday's doubleheader against the Scranton/WB RailRiders, falling 7-6 in eight innings in game one before bouncing back with a 5-4 win in game two. Rochester totaled 18 hits across both contests, highlighted by 1B Juan Yepez's three-run homer and LF Trey Lipscomb's clutch RBI double in the nightcap.

Game 1:

The Red Wings wasted no time generating traffic in the opening frame. RF Daylen Lile and 3B Brady House each punched singles up the middle, putting runners on the corners with no outs. CF Robert Hassell III grounded into a force play, but it was enough to plate Lile for the game's first run.

Rochester added on in the second, capitalizing on free passes and a defensive miscue. SS Jackson Cluff and 1B Juan Yepez drew back-to-back walks, and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Cluff to move to third. With runners on the corner, 2B Darren Baker laced a sharp single through the right side, driving in Cluff to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Red Wings.

After adding single runs in each of the first two frames, the Red Wings strung together a bigger inning in the third. LF Andrew Pinckney legged out an infield single and advanced on C Drew Millas's well-placed bunt single down the left side. A walk to Jackson Cluff loaded the bases, and with two down, Darren Baker delivered the biggest swing of the inning; a triple into the right-center field gap that cleared the bases and stretched Rochester's lead to 5-0.

With Rochester leading by five entering the bottom of the third, the RailRiders put together a sustained push to erase the deficit. 2B Jake Gatewood started the rally with a double and moved to third on a groundout before coming home on a wild pitch to trim the lead to four. A walk and hit-by-pitch put two aboard, and another wild pitch advanced both runners into scoring position. After a walk loaded the bases, LF Dominic Smith connected on the first pitch he saw and sent it out to right, bringing all three runners around and tying the game at five apiece.

After three straight scoreless innings from both sides sent the scheduled seven-inning contest to extras, the Red Wings broke the deadlock in the top of the eighth. With Darren Baker placed at second to start the frame, Daylen Lile delivered a leadoff single to right, bringing home the go-ahead run.

In the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders quickly put pressure on with the tying run already aboard. CF Everson Pereira, the automatic runner, advanced to third on a single by 1B T.J. Rumfield, prompting a pinch-runner substitution. 3B Jesus Rodriguez followed with a base hit to right-center, bringing home Pereira to tie the game. An intentional walk loaded the bases with one out, and after a called third strike, C Alex Jackson grounded into a force play that brought in the winning run, giving the RailRiders a 7-6 walk-off victory in extras.

RHP Cade Cavalli took the ball for his second Major League rehab start with the Red Wings and went 2.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. RHP Parker Dunshee followed with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two. LHP Konnor Pilkington threw a scoreless sixth. RHP Carlos Romero followed and worked 2.0 innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. RHP Eduardo Salazar made his 2025 Red Wings debut in the eighth, allowing two runs (1 earned) on two hits with one strikeout and was charged with the loss.

2B Darren Baker is the Red Wings Player of the Game in the front half of the twin bill. The California native picked up a pair of hits, including a bases-loaded triple to finish 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored. This marks his first four-RBI game since August 1, 2024 against Omaha.

Game 2:

In the bottom of the first, 1B T.J. Rumfield put the RailRiders on the board with a two-out solo homer to right. C Jesus Rodriguez followed with a single, but the inning ended without further damage and the RailRiders holding a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the third, DH Daylen Lile tied the game with his first Triple-A home run, sending the first pitch he saw over the wall in right field to make it 1-1.

Just an inning after Rochester pulled even, the RailRiders quickly regained the lead. DH Everson Pereira worked a full count and sent a solo shot over the left-field wall to make it 2-1.

Rochester responded in the fourth with a quick momentum shift at the plate. RF Andrew Pinckney reached on an infield single and swiped second, setting up a first-and-third situation after C Andrew Knizner's base hit to center. 1B Juan Yepez then delivered the big swing of the inning, launching a three-run homer to left on a 1-2 pitch to put the Red Wings in front, 4-2.

The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Everson Pereira and a single by rehabbing 2B DJ LeMahieu put runners on the corners. T.J. Rumfield lifted a sacrifice fly to right, allowing Pereira to tag and score, making it a 4-3 game.

In the top of the seventh, the Red Wings added an important insurance run. CF Robert Hassell III dropped down a bunt single and came all the way around to score on LF Trey Lipscomb's double to right, pushing the lead to 5-3.

Trailing by two entering the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders put together a late push. Everson Pereira reached on a walk and advanced to third on a single by T.J. Rumfield. Jesus Rodriguez followed with a base hit to shallow center, bringing home Pereira to make it a one-run game. A stolen base moved the tying run to third, but the Red Wings held on, recording the final two outs to secure a 5-4 win.

Rochester utilized four pitchers in the seven-inning victory. RHP Chase Solesky got the ball to start and worked 4.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and issuing no walks. RHP Jack Sinclair earned the win in relief, tossing 1.0 inning and giving up one run on one hit and one walk. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. followed with a scoreless sixth, allowing one hit. RHP Patrick Weigel closed out the game in the seventh, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout to earn the save.

1B Juan Yepez is Player of the Game in the second half of the doubleheader. The Venezuela native launched his first homer of the year to push the Red Wings ahead in the fourth, and finished 2-for-3 at the plate. It marked his first homer against the RailRiders across 16 career games.

Rochester and Scranton/WB head into the series finale Sunday afternoon deadlocked at two games apiece. LHP Andrew Alvarez will take the ball for the Red Wings in what will be his eighth start of the season. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.