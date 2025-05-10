Pitching Staff Dominant in Shutout Victory

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After dropping three of the first four games of the series, the Clippers sent Parker Messick to the mound on Saturday, looking to avoid a third straight series loss of the year. Indianapolis countered with fellow 2022 draft pick Thomas Harrington, and a shocker to no one, we had ourselves a pitchers duel at Victory Field.

Milan Tolentino provided the first, and ultimately only, run of the game in the fourth. The Mission Viejo, CA native connected on the first pitch he saw in the at bat from Harrington and disposed of it into the lawn seats. His third long ball of the year gave Columbus a 1-0 lead. It would be the only mistake for the Indy hurler, but it was a big one.

Clippers starter Parker Messick (W, 2-1) matched his career high in strikeouts, sending down nine Indy batters over five shutout innings. He only gave up four hits and walked two. The southpaw also had nine K's in his last outing on May 4th against St. Paul.

Andrew Walters worked a scoreless sixth, Franco Aleman a 1-2-3 seventh with two K's. Zak Kent gave up a pair of singles in the eighth, but escaped unscathed. He stayed on for the ninth and retired the Indians in order to close out the victory, his first save of the season in a Columbus uniform.

C.J. Kayfus, Will Brennan, and Johnathan Rodríguez each had two hits. All three are currently sitting above .300 at the plate for the season.

Clippers improve to 16-19 and will go for the series split at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon, first pitch scheduled for 1:35pm. Columbus returns home after a two-week road trip on Tuesday, May 20th for a world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.