Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday Night
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Syracuse Mets used a pair of home runs, timely hitting, and strong pitching to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark. The game was delayed 90 minutes in the fourth inning, shortening Blade Tidwell's start on the mound for the Mets, but the right-hander still struck out five batters in three and one-third scoreless innings pitched. With the win, the Mets have won three of the first five games this week against the Jumbo Shrimp in the six-game series.
Syracuse (18-20) struck first on Saturday in the top of the third inning. Hayden Senger led off with a single. Billy McKinney followed with a single to right field, and as Senger was running to third base during the play, a bad throw to third base allowed Senger to score for a 1-0 Mets lead. A Yonny Hernandez single then put runners at first and third base with no outs. Jared Young grounded a ball to first base and a throw to second hit Hernandez and bounced to center field as McKinney scored from third, Hernandez moved to third, and Young reached first with Syracuse taking a 2-0 edge. Jon Singleton followed with a sacrifice fly out to center field that brought home Hernandez for a 3-0 Syracuse advantage.
The Mets added a run in the fourth. Joey Meneses led off with a double to the center-field wall and moved to third base on a Donovan Walton groundout. Luke Ritter followed with a single to center field that scored Meneses to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Meanwhile, Blade Tidwell was awesome on the mound for Syracuse. The Mets starting pitcher allowed only one hit and one walk through three and one-third innings pitched with five strikeouts. Light rain began falling in the third inning and became heavier in the fourth, leading to the tarp being put on the field with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, ending Tidwell's start.
After a 90-minute rain delay, Mets reliever Austin Warren came into the game to get the final two outs of the fourth.
Syracuse didn't take long to extend its advantage. In the fifth, Young led off with a single. After Singleton and Drew Gilbert struck out, Meneses worked a walk to put two runners on base. Walton followed with a three-run home run down the right-field line that gave Syracuse a 7-0 lead.
The Mets used more power in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Hernandez walked. Young then demolished a baseball over the right-field wall for a two-run homer to make it a 9-0 game.
Jacksonville (23-15) finally scored in the bottom of the sixth. After Jakob Marsee led off with a single, Andrew Pintar homered to right field to trim the Syracuse lead back to seven, 9-2.
Those were the last runs scored in the game. Mets reliever Tyler Zuber pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Syracuse, and Grant Hartwig pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings with four strikeouts to close out the game.
Syracuse and Jacksonville conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Blade Tidwell on the mound
(Kylie Richelle)
