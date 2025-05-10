Solo Shot Sinks Indians in 1-0 Contest against Clippers

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - A fourth-inning solo shot from Milan Tolentino was all the Columbus Clippers needed as they took down the Indianapolis Indians 1-0 on Saturday night at Victory Field.

Tolentino's homer came off starter Thomas Harrington (L, 1-3), who struck out seven across his 4.1 innings of work. Indy's (19-17) pitching held strong otherwise, as Nick Dombkowski, Kyle Nicolas and Isaac Mattson combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless and hitless relief with seven strikeouts. Southpaw Parker Messick (W, 2-1) took the victory for Columbus (16-19) as he struck out nine Indians in 5.0 innings.

Nick Solak picked up multiple hits in a game for the eight time this season, which leads all Indians hitters, while Major League rehabber Spencer Horwitz tallied his second multi-hit game of his rehab stint.

The Indians and Clippers conclude their six-game set at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. Indy's Mike Burrows (1-1, 3.18 ERA) and Columbus' Slade Cecconi (0-1, 6.14 ERA) are set to square off for the second time this series as Indy looks to win its second straight home series.







