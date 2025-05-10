RailRiders Split Saturday Twinbill

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday at PNC Field, walking off game one 7-6 in eight innings before falling 5-4 in the nightcap.

In game one, the Red Wings opened the scoring with a run on a pair of hits in the first and doubled the lead on an RBI single from Darren Baker in the second. Rochester built a 5-0 edge against Zach Messinger in the top of the third. With two down and the bases loaded, Baker cleared the bases with a triple.

In the home half of the third, Jake Gatewood doubled with one away and advanced to third on a groundout. With Everson Pereira at the plate, Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli, with Rochester on an MLB Rehab Assignment, uncorked a wild pitch to allow Gatewood to score. Pereira worked a walk, TJ. Rumfield was hit by a pitch, and Jesus Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Dominic Smith launched a first-pitch fastball from Cavalli 407 feet to right to tie the game at five. It was Smith's third home run of the season and the RailRiders third grand slam this month.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Messinger allowed five runs on six hits over three complete while Cavalli surrendered five on three hits over 2.2 innings of work.

The Wings took the lead in the top of the eighth when Daylen Lyle singled in the extra-inning runner. In the bottom half, Rumfield singled the tying run to third base and Rodriguez singled Pereira home to tie the game at seven. Rochester intentionally walked Smith to load the bases. With one away, Alex Jackson reached on a fielder's choice, driving in Ismael Munguia for the win. The Red Wings attempted to turn an inning-ending double play to extend the game, but Jackson beat the throw, which sailed on Baker.

Wilking Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win and Eduardo Salazar (0-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss.

Rumfield hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first in game two, staking Erick Leal to the early 1-0 lead.

After Lyle's solo home run in the third evened the score, Pereria's eighth homer of the season, a solo drive in the bottom of the inning, regained the RailRiders advantage at 2-1.

In the top of the fourth, Juan Yepez hit a three-run shot, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead.

Pereira scored on a sac fly in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre deficit to one.

Trey Lipscomb doubled in an insurance run in the top of the seventh, extending the lead to 5-3 Red Wings.

The RailRiders plated a run in the bottom of the seventh but left the tying run and third and the winning run at first.

Leal (1-4) took the loss in game two while Jack Sinclair (2-1) garnered the victory. Patrick Weigel pitched the seventh for his first save.

The RailRiders and Red Wings conclude this set on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. After an off-day Monday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomes Toledo to PNC Field for the first time since the 2019 season. For tickets and upcoming promotional details, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

18-18







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.