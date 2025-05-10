Bats Baffled Offensively, Blanked by Storm Chasers 9-0

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats surrendered eight runs to the Omaha Storm Chasers in the first two innings of Saturday's matchup and never mounted a comeback. Between the Storm Chasers' rampage at the plate and Luinder Avila's (W, 2-1) stellar outing, the Bats were shut out, 9-0.

Coming off his best start of the season in which he threw five scoreless frames, Bats starter Drew Parrish (L, 1-3) looked to build some momentum, but never found his footing.

A leadoff single followed by a walk quickly put Parrish on the ropes, and Nick Loftin smashed a two-run double to plate both runners. Before a single out was recorded, Louisville found itself in a 2-0 hole. Though Parrish retired the following two Storm Chasers, the final out eluded him. His short-lived start came to an end after giving up a single and walk. Evan Kravetz took over, surrendering a single that brought Omaha's fourth run home. Finally, after nine Storm Chasers made their way to the plate, the inning ended.

The Bats' bullpen didn't fare much better than Parrish. Kravetz returned for the second inning and couldn't cool down Omaha's scorching offense. Much like the opening frame, the first three Storm Chasers reached safely in the second. Facing a bases loaded jam, Kravitz couldn't escape. With one swing of the bat, Cam Devanney doubled Omaha's lead by blasting a grand slam. Two innings in, Louisville trailed by eight runs.

To make matters worse, the Bats couldn't muster any response, going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of both frames.

After finally holding the Storm Chasers scoreless in the third, Louisville showed a hint of life at the plate, stringing together back-to-back one-out singles. That spark never ignited, though, as Avila navigated through trouble to strand both runners, getting Jacob Hurtubise to fly out and fanning Blake Dunn.

While Parrish and Kravetz both struggled, Albert Abreu dialed in. Tossing 3.2 scoreless frames, Abreu provided some much-needed relief for the Bats. Still, with Louisville unable to generate any offense, the Bats couldn't chip away at the deficit. Following Louisville's two singles in the third, Avila sat down 14-straight Bats hitters.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved Abreu and immediately surrendered a solo homer to Luca Tresh, extending Omaha's lead, 9-0. After Tresh's blast Sanmartin settled in, containing further damage during his two innings of work.

The Bats continued to struggle at the plate. No matter what they tried, they couldn't crack Avila, who finished with seven scoreless innings. Besides a double from Levi Jordan in the eighth, Louisville never put up much of a fight against the Storm Chasers.

Zach Maxwell and catcher-turned-pitcher Eric Yang each threw a scoreless frame, and Pat Kelly was ejected for the first time this season in the bottom of the ninth arguing potential catchers' interference.

The Bats (18-19) will look to rebound after suffering their first shutout this season in the series finale against the Storm Chasers (16-20) Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







