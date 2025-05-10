I-Cubs Bounce Back with 7-6 Win in Extras over Toledo
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH. - The Iowa Cubs ended the two-game losing streak as they won game five in extras 7-6 behind Chase Strumpf's two home runs at Fifth Third Field.
In the fifth game of this week's series, the Mud Hens struck first for the fourth time this week as major league rehabber Matt Vierling crushed his second homer with Toledo and gave them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Then, in the second inning, Akil Baddoo ripped a solo homer of his own to right field and gave them the two-run lead.
The I-Cubs were blanked in the first three innings of the game and right-hander Frankie Scalzo Jr. ended his day working 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and struck out just one batter.
After six scoreless innings, Iowa answered back in the top of the seventh inning with four runs and took their first lead of the game. Carlos Pérez knocked in the first I-Cubs run of the game, plating Kevin Alcántara for a one-run deficit. Christian Franklin drew a walk, then Chase Strumpf ripped a three-run home run to left field, scoring Pérez and Franklin for their first lead of the evening 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Owen Caissie ripped a solo shot to center field and extended the lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth inning.
But in the bottom of the eighth inning, left-hander Brandon Hughes entered the game but allowed a three-run homer as the Mud Hens took the 6-5 lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, Strumpf ripped his second homer of the game and tied the game 6-6 as the game headed into extra innings.
Iowa took the lead in the top of the 10th inning as Jonathon Long hit a grounder into right field and scored the game-winning run for a 7-6 win.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Phil Bickford notched a 1-2-3 inning and earned his first save of the season.
The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field on Sunday, May 11 as first pitch is slated to start at 1:05 p.m. CT.
