Avila Spins Gem in 9-0 Omaha Win at Louisville
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a third straight game over the Louisville Bats, a 9-0 win Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field.
Right-hander Luinder Avila compiled his best outing at the Triple-A level and one of the best of his professional career, as the righty held the Bats just two 2 hits over 7.0 scoreless innings, with 0 walks and 8 strikeouts as part of the combined shutout. Avila retired his first 7 Louisville hitters, allowed a pair of singles in the third and retired his final 14 batters of the night.
Omaha gave its starter run support before he even took the mound, with four runs in the first to lead the rest of the way. John Rave singled to open the game, then Dairon Blanco walked and Nick Loftin drove them in with a two-run double. Peyton Wilson singled Loftin in, then scored himself on a Nelson Velázquez single for a 4-0 lead in the first.
Rave and Blanco opened the second inning with a walk, then Loftin walked to load the bases for Cam Devanney, who connected on Omaha's second grand slam of the season and his fifth home run of the year for a 8-0 Storm Chasers lead.
Luca Tresh added one more run for Omaha in the sixth with a solo homer, his fourth long ball of the year, for a 9-0 score that held to be final.
Behind Avila, Trevor Richards threw a scoreless eighth inning in in Omaha debut, then Ryan Hendrix struck out the side in the ninth to finish off the Chasers' third straight win over the Bats.
Rave, Blanco, Devanney, Wilson, Velázquez and Tresh each offered two hits, while Rave, Blanco and Loftin each
The Storm Chasers and Bats conclude this week's series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. CT with left-hander Noah Cameron on the mound for Omaha, as the Chasers look for a series win.
