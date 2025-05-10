Bisons Lose Low Scoring Affair 2-1 to St. Paul Satuday Afternoon

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Buffalo Bisons held the St. Paul Saints to just three hits on Saturday afternoon, but late offense by the Saints was able to upend Buffalo 2-1 at CHS Field. The win has secured the series victory for St. Paul, winning four of the first five games of the series.

The Bisons received strong pitching, led by Lazaro Estrada. The right-hander allowed just one hit and three walks to St. Paul in his four scoreless innings to start. His final strikeout of the game ended the bottom of the fourth inning, getting Emmanuel Rodriguez looking. Paxton Schultz and Jimmy Burnette pitched the final four innings for Buffalo, allowing just two hits in the loss.

Buffalo's lone run of the game came in the top of the sixth inning. Davis Schneider hit a one out single off of Saints starter Zebby Matthews. The base hit ended the starter's day in favor of reliever Kody Funderburk. Schneider stole second and third base, respectively, to help set up runners on the corners for the Bisons and Will Robertson. The outfielder was able to reach base on an error by Ryan Fitzgerald thanks to a slowly hit baseball on the infield. The error allowed Schneider to score the game's first run and give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

The Bisons also had a chance in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead when they loaded the bases with no outs. However, a double play ground ball induced by Alex Speas was followed by a pop up to Fitzgerald that erased the threat.

That allowed the Saints to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and take the 2-1 lead that they would hold onto through the end of the game. Jeferson Morales reached base on a one out walk by Schultz in the seventh and scored when Rodriguez hit an opposite field two-run home run to left field. The home run was Rodriguez's second of the season and proved to be the difference.

Buffalo finished with eight hits, outhitting St. Paul eight to three. The Saints committed the lone error in the game that allowed the Bisons to score the game's opening run.

The series, and two week road trip, concludes Sunday afternoon at CHS Field with a 3:07 p.m. EDT first pitch. Easton Lucas will make his second start of the series for Buffalo in the contest. You can listen to all of the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 2:45 p.m. EDT.







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

