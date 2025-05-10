Former Jumbo Shrimp Pitcher Elvis Alvarado Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Elvis Alvarado made his major league debut Friday for the Athletics against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

Alvarado came out of the bullpen and worked 1.2 innings with two strikeouts, though the A's lost 10-2 to the Yankees.

A member of the 2024 Jumbo Shrimp, Alvarado appeared in 39 games for Jacksonville last season, going 3-4 with a 2.79 ERA. Over 48.1 innings, he ceded just 33 hits (6.1 H/9) and struck out 71 (13.2 K/9). Following the season, Alvarado signed a major league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was designated for assignment on January 29 and claimed the next day by the A's.

Originally signed by the Washington Nationals in 2015 as an outfielder, Alvarado made his professional debut in 2017 before transitioning to the mound for the 2018 season. At the 2019 trade deadline, he was sent as part of the package to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-hander Hunter Strickland and left-hander Roenis Elías.

After spending the 2021 campaign with Low-A Modesto, the Detroit Tigers selected Alvarado in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft. He pitched to a 2.72 ERA between Low-A Lakeland, High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2022 before pitching with the same three teams in 2023. Following that campaign, he signed a minor league deal with the Marlins.

Alvarado is the seventh former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins) and infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,032 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







