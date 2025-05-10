Mick Abel Dazzles as he Punches out Season-High Nine to Lead 'Pigs to Third Straight Win

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Mick Abel collected nine punchouts in seven marvelous innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-12) downed the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) 5-2 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Buddy Kennedy got the 'Pigs on the board as he launched a two-run homer in the fourth, his second longball of the year.

Worcester got their only run off Abel in the sixth on a Blake Sabol RBI double, cutting it to a one-run game.

Back-to-back bases loaded walks to Erick Brito and Rodolfo Castro forced home two runs for the 'Pigs in the sixth.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. made it a 5-1 game as he drove in a run with a double in the seventh.

Worcester got a run back on a Sabol RBI infield single in the eighth, but that was the last dent they made in the scoreboard.

Mick Abel (5-2) earned his fourth consecutive win, shutting down the WooSox for seven innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks, striking out nine. After walking the first batter of the game, Abel struck out the next three hitters on nine pitches. He retired 10 in a row from the final out of the second thru one out in the sixth.

Daniel Robert (S, 1) worked a perfect ninth, striking out one to earn his first IronPigs save.

Robert Stock (2-2) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings on six hits and three walks, striking out six.

The 'Pigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday, May 11th with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Nabil Crismatt (3-1, 2.31) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Josh Winckowski (0-1, 2.65)

