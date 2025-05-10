Mick Abel Dazzles as he Punches out Season-High Nine to Lead 'Pigs to Third Straight Win
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Mick Abel collected nine punchouts in seven marvelous innings as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-12) downed the Worcester Red Sox (18-18) 5-2 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Buddy Kennedy got the 'Pigs on the board as he launched a two-run homer in the fourth, his second longball of the year.
Worcester got their only run off Abel in the sixth on a Blake Sabol RBI double, cutting it to a one-run game.
Back-to-back bases loaded walks to Erick Brito and Rodolfo Castro forced home two runs for the 'Pigs in the sixth.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. made it a 5-1 game as he drove in a run with a double in the seventh.
Worcester got a run back on a Sabol RBI infield single in the eighth, but that was the last dent they made in the scoreboard.
Mick Abel (5-2) earned his fourth consecutive win, shutting down the WooSox for seven innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks, striking out nine. After walking the first batter of the game, Abel struck out the next three hitters on nine pitches. He retired 10 in a row from the final out of the second thru one out in the sixth.
Daniel Robert (S, 1) worked a perfect ninth, striking out one to earn his first IronPigs save.
Robert Stock (2-2) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing four runs in 5.2 innings on six hits and three walks, striking out six.
The 'Pigs and WooSox wrap up their series on Sunday, May 11th with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Nabil Crismatt (3-1, 2.31) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox go with Josh Winckowski (0-1, 2.65)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Saturday's Game Against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Vihuelas Drop Saturday Night Tilt to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Baffled Offensively, Blanked by Storm Chasers 9-0 - Louisville Bats
- Avila Spins Gem in 9-0 Omaha Win at Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bowens Homers Again In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Walk off with 4-3 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Solo Shot Sinks Indians in 1-0 Contest against Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Pitching Staff Dominant in Shutout Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Force Extras, Lose 4-3 to Durham in 10th - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mick Abel Dazzles as he Punches out Season-High Nine to Lead 'Pigs to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Take Game Two, Split Saturday Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Split Saturday Twinbill - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Bounce Back with 7-6 Win in Extras over Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Almost Pulls off Rally, But Iowa Fights Back Late - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rodriguez's All-Around Game Lifts Saints to Series Victory over Buffalo - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Lose Low Scoring Affair 2-1 to St. Paul Satuday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Charlotte Tops Memphis 3-2, Splits Double-Header - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Split Saturday Doubleheader with Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- White Sox Call up Knights Slugger Tim Elko - Charlotte Knights
- May 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Pitcher Elvis Alvarado Makes MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Mick Abel Dazzles as he Punches out Season-High Nine to Lead 'Pigs to Third Straight Win
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win
- IronPigs Snap Losing Streak in Andrew Painter's Triple-A Debut
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat