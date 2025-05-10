Charlotte Tops Memphis 3-2, Splits Double-Header
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bested the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 in the second leg of Saturday afternoon's double-header. Charlotte used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to secure their third win of the series. The visiting Redbirds took the first contest by a final score of 8-4.
In Game One, the visitors built a 7-0 lead over the first three frames. Gage Workman and Korey Lee combined to put the Knights on the board in the fourth. Both players singled and a Memphis error led to the two-spot for the Knights.
Lee struck again in the bottom of the fifth. The Charlotte backstop delivered an RBI single that scored Tristan Gray. In the seventh, Jason Matthews tripled and scored the Knights final run of the opening contest. James Karinchak and Nick Nastrini combined for five innings pitched with two runs allowed.
The second contest was close throughout. Evan McKendry started and pitched a pair of shut down innings in his Knights debut. Wikelman Gonzalez worked the next two stanzas, kept the Redbirds in check, and earned his first win of the season. Adisyn Coffey and Dan Altavilla took care of Memphis down the stretch with Altavilla securing his fifth save of the season.
Offensively, Corey Julks launched a solo Home Run in the bottom of the second. A Memphis wild pitch and an Andre Lipcius sacrifice fly led to two runs in the third. Zach DeLoach and Matthews went a combined 5-for-6 from the bottom of the order.
Sunday's series finale at Truist Field is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.
International League Stories from May 10, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Saturday's Game Against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Vihuelas Drop Saturday Night Tilt to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Mets Fry Jumbo Shrimp, 9-2, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Baffled Offensively, Blanked by Storm Chasers 9-0 - Louisville Bats
- Avila Spins Gem in 9-0 Omaha Win at Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bowens Homers Again In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bulls Walk off with 4-3 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Solo Shot Sinks Indians in 1-0 Contest against Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Pitching Staff Dominant in Shutout Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers Force Extras, Lose 4-3 to Durham in 10th - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mick Abel Dazzles as he Punches out Season-High Nine to Lead 'Pigs to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Take Game Two, Split Saturday Doubleheader - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Split Saturday Twinbill - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Bounce Back with 7-6 Win in Extras over Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Almost Pulls off Rally, But Iowa Fights Back Late - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rodriguez's All-Around Game Lifts Saints to Series Victory over Buffalo - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Lose Low Scoring Affair 2-1 to St. Paul Satuday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Charlotte Tops Memphis 3-2, Splits Double-Header - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Split Saturday Doubleheader with Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- White Sox Call up Knights Slugger Tim Elko - Charlotte Knights
- May 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Pitcher Elvis Alvarado Makes MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.