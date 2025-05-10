Charlotte Tops Memphis 3-2, Splits Double-Header

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bested the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 in the second leg of Saturday afternoon's double-header. Charlotte used a strong pitching performance and timely hitting to secure their third win of the series. The visiting Redbirds took the first contest by a final score of 8-4.

In Game One, the visitors built a 7-0 lead over the first three frames. Gage Workman and Korey Lee combined to put the Knights on the board in the fourth. Both players singled and a Memphis error led to the two-spot for the Knights.

Lee struck again in the bottom of the fifth. The Charlotte backstop delivered an RBI single that scored Tristan Gray. In the seventh, Jason Matthews tripled and scored the Knights final run of the opening contest. James Karinchak and Nick Nastrini combined for five innings pitched with two runs allowed.

The second contest was close throughout. Evan McKendry started and pitched a pair of shut down innings in his Knights debut. Wikelman Gonzalez worked the next two stanzas, kept the Redbirds in check, and earned his first win of the season. Adisyn Coffey and Dan Altavilla took care of Memphis down the stretch with Altavilla securing his fifth save of the season.

Offensively, Corey Julks launched a solo Home Run in the bottom of the second. A Memphis wild pitch and an Andre Lipcius sacrifice fly led to two runs in the third. Zach DeLoach and Matthews went a combined 5-for-6 from the bottom of the order.

Sunday's series finale at Truist Field is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.