May 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (17-16) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (18-19)

May 10 - 4:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Frankie Scalzo Jr. (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (1-1, 3.09)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the fifth game of a six-game series...right-hander Frankie Scalzo Jr. will make his first start and second appearance with Iowa...left-hander Dietrich Enns is slated to make his eighth start for Toledo.

AFTER SEVEN: Despite the game being tied at 3-3 after seven innings, the Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens by a 7-3 score last night...Iowa is 0-4 this season in games that are tied after seven frames... Matt Shaw, Ben Cowles and Greg Allen all tallied two hits for Iowa...right-hander Connor Noland made the start and allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts last season.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros saw his career-long hit streak end at 19 games on Sunday, during which he hit .447 (34-for-76) with nine extra-base hits...Moises became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 19 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season...Ballesteros went 0-for-4 last night and snapped his on-base streak at 23 games...it is also the longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023 and second longest in the International League this season.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday night in just 23 games...Caissie did not hit his fifth homer of the season last season until June 4...Owen homered in back-to-back games on April 19-22 which marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6, 2024 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homer in consecutive games in 2025 following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, he did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

SERIES RECAP: Iowa and Buffalo played their lone series of the year and split the games...Iowa took the first game of the series and won the fourth and fifth games.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit his third home run of the season Tuesday night...he has multiple hits in four of his last six games including his first four-hit game of the season Wednesday (4/30) and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of four I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros, Kevin Alcántara and Matt Shaw ...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in hits (5th, 41) and batting average (6th, .345).

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles tallied two doubles to give him 11 on the season which ranks tied for fourth-most in the International League...Cowles has six extra-base hits in his last six games.

STELLAR PITCHING: The I-Cubs pitching performance have been one of the best in the International League...ranks first in the International League with the least amount of hits allowed (219)...ranks in the top five in runs allowed (123), home runs allowed (22) and strikeouts (346).

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being tied for third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential (+43) ahead of second-best Nashville (+36)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the IL, Lehigh Valley (+64) and Durham (+58).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to play their second series of the season following April 8-13 in which the I-Cubs won four of the six contests...after this week, the Mud Hens and the I-Cubs will not see each other until the final series of the 2025 season, Sept. 16-21 at Principal Park.







