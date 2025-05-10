White Sox Call up Knights Slugger Tim Elko
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- Earlier today, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of Charlotte Knights first-baseman Tim Elko. Elko has been one of the Knights most productive players in 2025.
Elko, 26, hit.348/.431/.670 (39-for-112) with six doubles, 10 home runs, 23 RBI and 20 runs scored over 31 games with Charlotte this season. He leads all of minor league baseball in OPS (1.101), is tied for the lead in homers, ranks second in slugging percentage and third in total bases (75).
Elko, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, was named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for March/April after slashing 367/.448/.711 (33-for-90) with four doubles, nine homers, 20 RBI, 12 walks, 18 runs scored and a 1.159 OPS over 25 games.
A native of Wichita, Kansas, Elko originally was selected by the Sox in the 10th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He batted .293/.348/.495 (367-for-1,253) with 58 doubles, 61 home runs, 218 RBI and 179 runs scored in 325 games over four minor-league seasons (2022-25) in the White Sox organization.
Since 2023, Elko ranks among MiLB leaders in hits (1st, 344), games played (1st, 301), total bases (2nd, 578), RBI (4th, 202), batting average (4th, .297) and homers (T8th, 56).
Elko will wear uniform No. 30.
The White Sox also Designated Nick Maton for Assignment and released Greg Jones Jr.
