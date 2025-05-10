Jacksonville Drops Saturday's Game Against Syracuse

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Andrew Pintar clubbed his first Triple-A home run but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Syracuse Mets 9-2, Saturday night from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 6,554 fans.

Syracuse (18-20) struck first in the top of the third. Hayden Senger started the inning with a single. With a runner at first, a Billy McKinney single, coupled with an error, plated Senger, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. With McKinney at second, Yonny Hernández singled. Following a mound visit, a Jared Young fielder's choice, coupled with an error, brought home another run. After a second mound visit, Jon Singleton cracked a sacrifice fly, extending the Mets' lead to three.

The Mets' bats stayed hot in the fourth. Joey Meneses smacked a leadoff double, advancing to third one batter later on a groundout. With a runner in scoring position, Luke Ritter laced an RBI single, making it 4-0.

Leading by four, Young singled to begin the fifth for the Mets. Following back-to-back strikeouts, Meneses walked. With runners at first and second, Donovan Walton (5) clobbered a three-run blast, giving Syracuse a 7-0 lead.

Yonny Hernández drew a two-out walk in the sixth. With a runner at first, Young (3) crushed a two-run home run, making it 9-0.

Jacksonville cut into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Jakob Marsee lined a leadoff single. With a runner at first, Andrew Pinter (1) smashed a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to seven.

Jacksonville and Syracuse finish the series with Sunday's 3:05 p.m. first pitch at VyStar Ballpark. RHP Robinson Piña (2-2, 3.58 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Brandon Waddell (1-1, 1.63 ERA) will counter for the Mets. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday and Mother's Day. Thanks to Baptist Health, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Fans can access the field for pregame catch through the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza via the Main Gate on Georgia St. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Jacksonville will wear special "Lilo and Stitch" jerseys and fans will have the opportunity to bid on them on the Jumbo Shrimp auction page. Sunday is also the continuation of "Nurse Appreciation Week". The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to offer a discount code to healthcare workers this weekend.







