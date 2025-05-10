Toledo Almost Pulls off Rally, But Iowa Fights Back Late

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs had a back and forth battle Saturday night, ending in a 7-6 extra-innings loss for Toledo. The Hens benefitted from some exquisite pitching and hot bats early, but fell behind the Cubs as things cooled off. Toledo would fight back, but still found themselves short after ten innings.

The Hens got off to a hot start as after Dietrich Enns threw a one, two, three inning, his offense immediately paid him back. Matt Vierling scored with his second homer of his rehab assignment, this one flying 427 ft at 106 mph.

Toledo was quick to get on the board again, this time with an Akil Baddoo bomb that soared over the right-field wall. The Mud Hens would go through six-whole innings with just two hits, but held on tightly to their 2-0 lead.

Enns had a strong showing throughout his time on the mound. His cutter did some serious damage to Iowa hitters, leading to seven strikeouts over six innings of action. The scoreless and walkless performance officially brought Enns's ERA down to 2.61.

The Cubs would start to get their lick back in the seventh inning. Tyler Owens would take over for Enns, with Kevin Alcantara drawing a walk to open the inning. A James Triantos groundout moved Alcantara to second, before an RBI single off the bat of Carlos Perez made it 2-1.

Things only got worse for Owens after he walked Christian Franklin in four pitches. Chase Strumpf quickly made Owens pay as he took a slider 420 ft deep into left-center field to take a 4-2 lead over Toledo.

After Owens escaped any further damage in the seventh, the Hens' offense was unable to answer to the Cubs 4-2 lead.

Ryan Miller would replace Owens in the eighth, but things continued to fall in favor of the I-Cubs. Miller would only see four batters in the eighth, but Owen Caissie made the most of his plate appearance with a solo shot to center field.

Toledo would get back on the board in their half of the eighth as Hao-Yu Lee hit a double into right field. He would make his way to third, before taking home on a passed ball thrown by Jack Neely to make it 5-3.

Neely would also walk both Vierling and Brewer Hicklen during Lee's fiasco, bringing Jahmai Jones to the plate. Jones, having been the walk-off hero in two games in this series already, was in position to take the game away from Iowa once again. He did exactly that as a crack of the bat sent a Neely fastball over the right-center field wall to take a 6-5 lead.

Miller re-emerged to try and finish off the Cubs and things were looking very good for the Hens as Iowa fell to their final out. With Strumpf at the plate with a 2-2 count, Miller left a slider over the plate and Strumpf pounced on the opportunity. Strumpf's 402 ft shot to right-center field was just enough to tie things up 6-6, meaning the Hens would have to keep fighting.

Unable to find a hit in the bottom of the ninth, Toledo took things to extras. Taking the mound with the game on the line, Matt Gage relied heavily on his sweeper and slider. Iowa, however, was ready for him as Johnathon Long scored the automatic baserunner with a single to right field.

The Mud Hens would have to have an answer to keep things going, but Phil Bickford sat the Hens down in a row to secure Iowa's 7-6 victory.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs will face off for the series finale Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Notables:

Dietrich Enns (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Jahmai Jones (1-2, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB)

Matt Vierling (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, K)

Akil Baddoo (1-5, HR, RBI, R, 2 K)







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.