Redbirds Split Saturday Doubleheader with Knights
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds split a doubleheader for games four and five of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Saturday night at Truist Park.
Memphis jumped out to an early lead in the 8-4 game one victory. Second baseman Jose Fermin slugged his second home run of the season in the third inning and finished the game 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Center fielder Michael Siani powered his second home run of the season and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (4-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out nine in 5.0 innings pitched. Matt Svanson finished the win with 2.0 innings of one-run relief and struck out four.
First baseman Ryan Vilade supplied the only Redbirds offense in game two's 3-2 loss. The right-handed hitter smacked a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his third of the season. Vilade went 1-for-3 in game two.
Leonardo Taveras (0-1) allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out two across 2.0 innings in his first start of the season. Andre Granillo did not allow a run in 2.0 innings of relief and struck out one.
With the win, Redbirds manager Ben Johnson is three wins away from becoming the all-time winningest manager in franchise history.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
