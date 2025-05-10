Stripers Force Extras, Lose 4-3 to Durham in 10th

DURHAM, N.C. - Another tense, low-scoring battle saw the Gwinnett Stripers (16-22) send the game to extra innings, but the Durham Bulls (24-14) prevailed 4-3 on a walk-off single from Eloy Jimenez in the bottom of the 10th on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett leads the series 3-2 heading into the finale on Sunday.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers struck first for the fifth consecutive game, going up 1-0 in the third inning on a one-out RBI single by Eddys Leonard. In the fifth, a two-out RBI single by Garrett Cooper made it 2-0 Gwinnett. Durham tied it at 2-2 against Jose Suarez in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double from Bob Seymour. In the seventh, the Bulls took the lead on a two-out RBI double by Andrew Stevenson. Down 3-2 in the ninth, the Stripers tied it up on a one-out RBI single by Carlos Rodriguez. After failing to score in the top of the 10th, Gwinnett lost in in the bottom of the 10th on a one-out walk-off single by Jimenez.

Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-5, RBI) and Jarred Kelenic (2-for-5, run) both had multi-hit games for the Stripers, while Cooper (1-for-5, RBI) and Rodriguez (1-for-2, RBI) also drove in runs. Suarez worked 5.2 innings (4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision. For Durham, Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases.

Noteworthy: The runs allowed by Suarez in the sixth ended his 13-inning scoreless streak to begin his Gwinnett career. Manager Kanekoa Texeira was ejected for the first time this season following a double play call in the ninth. Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to six games and has now hit safely in 18 of 21 games with Gwinnett. Conner Capel and Jason Delay also extended hitting streaks to six games.

Next Game (Sunday, May 11): Gwinnett at Durham, 1:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.







