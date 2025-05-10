Bowens Homers Again In Win
May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (14-23) defeated the Nashville Sounds (22-16), 4-1, on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Norfolk trails 3-2 in the series, snapping a two-game losing streak after tonight's win.
Trevor Rogers made another MLB Rehab start for the Tides. He went 4.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four. He left the game after reaching his 70th pitch, tossing 49 strikes. His lone run allowed came in the second inning, allowing an RBI double to Freddy Zamora.
Norfolk managed to tie the game up in the top of the third, after Samuel Basallo knocked an RBI single. Norfolk's big inning came in the sixth when Vimael Machín knocked an RBI double. TT Bowens followed him with his fifth homer of the season, put Norfolk up 4-1 after the two-run shot.
The Tides bullpen would combine for 4.2 scoreless innings to finish the game. Corbin Martin (0.2 IP, SO), Roansy Contreras (1.0 IP, SO), Grant Wolfram (1.0 IP, SO), and Kade Strowd (2.0 IP, SO). The series finale is tomorrow with first pitch at 3:05 p.m.
