SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (9-25) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-17)

May 10, 2025 | Games 35 & 36 | Home Games 14 & 15 | PNC Field | Game One First Pitch 3:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Cade Cavalli (0-1, 13.50) vs. RH Zach Messinger (0-2, 6.48)

Game Two: RH Chase Solesky (1-2, 5.19) vs. RH Erick Leal (1-3, 6.48)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 9, 2025) - Friday's game between the RailRiders and Red Wings was canceled due to rain. On Wednesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split a doubleheader against Rochester. The RailRiders walked off the Red Wings 5-3 in game one but fell 8-5 in the nightcap.

Rochester built a 3-0 lead on a second inning home run by Jackson Cluff and led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The RailRiders launched three home runs to walk-off the Red Wings. Bryan De La Cruz hit his first homer with Scranton Wilkes/Barre to close the gap at one and Alex Jackson evened the game at three with his third blast of the year. With two outs, Ismael Munguia walked, and Pereira called game with a 414-foot two-run bomb to left-center field for the 5-3 victory. Brent Headrick (1-0) earned the win and Patrick Weigel (3-2) gave up four runs on three hits in the loss.

In game two, Rochester jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first off RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Franchy Cordero hit an RBI double to open the scoring, and Robert Hassell III punched an RBI single to right for a two-run advantage. The Red Wings added another run on a throwing error for a 3-0 edge. Rochester extended the lead with a three-run fifth frame. Jackson Cluff doubled home Daylen Lile for a 4-0 advantage. The Red Wings went up five off a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre error, and Robert Hassell III kept the offense rolling with an RBI single for a six-run lead. The RailRiders closed within two with a Jose Rojas grand slam in the home half of the frame. Rumfield singled home Munguia in the sixth to pull the RailRiders within one. Jose Rojas followed Rumfield with a walk to load the bases, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not push any more runs across. The Red Wings added some late insurance to seal the win. Boyle (3-4) took the loss.

MAY WE PLAY- Back-to-back cancellations drop the RailRiders down to a possible 148-game schedule. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wraps its first-half sets against Rochester this weekend before welcoming Toledo for the first time since 2019 as part of a two-week homestand. After the first trip to Nashville since 1991, the RailRiders will host Worcester for the first time this year. Fifteen of the next 21 games are scheduled to be played at PNC Field.

ARMS DAY- Zach Messinger and Erick Leal take the ball today. Messinger faced Rochester in game one of the April 13 doubleheader, striking out five and walking three over 3.2 innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits. Leal pitched game one of the April 9 twinbill versus the Wings, allowing seven runs on five hits over four innings. Three of the seven runs crossed on a bases-loaded, sun-aided triple by Drew Millas.

REHAB REVIEW- DJ LeMahieu and Jonathan Loáisiga joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Major League rehab assignments earlier this week. LeMahieu, 36, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with a left calf strain. He began his rehab assignment on April 22 with Somerset and appeared in six games for the Patriots, hitting .438 with one double, a home run and three runs batted in. Loáisiga, 30, was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, as he recovers from right elbow surgery. The right-hander began a rehab stint with Tampa on April 26 and made three appearances for the Tarpons, spanning 3.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts. LeMahieu went 2-for-3 in game one Wednesday, playing all seven innings. Loáisiga worked two scoreless innings in game one. Clayton Beeter remains with the RailRiders on a rehab assignment as well, having been transferred from Somerset on May 2.

WALK OFF LIFE- The RailRiders took four out of five from the Red Wings during their rain-shortened series at the beginning of April. That set featured three straight walk-off wins: Dominic Smith singling home Jorbit Vivas in game two of the April 9 doubleheader, Ronaldo Hernández's walk-off two-run homer in the eleventh on April 11 and T.J. Rumfield dancing past a tag on a Vivas single in game one of the April 13 twinbill. Everson Pereira capped the fourth walk-off win in 2025 with a two-run homer in game one on Wednesday.

SLAM (DUH DAH DUH)- Jose Rojas hit his second grand slam this month in game two on Wednesday night. Rojas is now one of seven Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players to hit two grand slams in a single season and one of 12 to hit a pair in their SWB career, including RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan and the franchise's all-time home run leader Gene Schall. Rojas leads the RailRiders with 27 runs batted in.

SPLITS AND SWEEPS- Wednesday's twinbill was the fourth of the season. The RailRiders have gone 6-2 in doubleheader games this year, having split two with Rochester and recording sweeps against the Wings and the Syracuse Mets. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played 11 doubleheaders in 2024, splitting eight and getting swept on three.

OB STREAK ROLLS ON- Jesús Rodríguez went 1-for-3 with a walk in game two Wednesday, running his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games. The RailRiders backstop holds a .469 on-base percentage so far, with 22 hits and 15 walks over his 18 Triple-A games.

BIG TIME BROADCASTS- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the YES Network are pleased to announce that six RailRiders games this season will be broadcast on the YES Network, the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees, and streamed on The Gotham Sports App. RailRiders games on May 14, 28, 29, July 9 and August 14 will be showcased on the Yankees' flagship network and app.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York bested the A's 10-2. Jasson Domínguez homered three times and drove in seven... Somerset edged Akron 7-6 in 11 innings. Max Burt drove in a pair in the 11th to seal the win... Hudson Valley won its third straight with a 4-1 decision at Wilmington. Roc Riggio drove in two and Josh Grosz struck out nine in the victory... Tampa fell 7-2 to Daytona in a rain-shortened game. Dillon Lewis homered in the loss.







