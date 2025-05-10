Vihuelas Drop Saturday Night Tilt to Tides

May 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Playing as Vihuelas de Nashville for the first time at home this season, Vihuelas fell to the Tides 4-1. Deadlocked at one entering the sixth inning, Norfolk scored three runs on four pitches that proved to be the difference as Nashville scored their only run in the second inning.

Raynel Delgado started a two-out Nashville rally with a double in the second. Freddy Zamora kept it alive with a double of his own to drive in the only Nashville run of the game. Right-hander Vinny Nittoli served as the opener on the mound for Nashville and struck out the side on one hit in the only inning he was tasked to cover. Aaron Ashby who had his Major League rehab assignment transferred to Nashville earlier in the day, worked two innings with one run allowed on one hit with a pair of strikeouts and walks.

Carlos Rodriguez, - who was scheduled to start - pitched five-plus innings out of the bullpen and breezed through the first two frames, striking out a pair of Tides batters with one hit allowed. He ran into trouble to start his third inning of work and facing the Tides 3-4-5 hitters. Consecutive doubles on the first three pitches of the inning gave Norfolk their first lead and the first pitch to TT Bowens made it 4-1 Tides.

Nashville tried to rally again in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Seigler kept the inning and his hitting streak alive with a single and Delgado followed with his second double of the night that pushed Seigler over to third, but no runs would come. Rodriguez appeared to run out of gas with two outs in the top of the ninth. The Brewers' no. 22-rated prosect walked his only two batters of the game in with a single sandwiched in-between to send Ryan Middendorf out of the bullpen to inherit the bases-loaded situation. He needed just one pitch to get Nashville out of the inning. Zamoa reached base for the second time with a two-out walk but that was it for the Vihuelas offense.

Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make another rehab start for Nashville as the series concludes on Mother's Day. First pitch at First Horizon Park is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ASH AND YOU SHALL RECIEVE: Aaron Ashby made the second appearance of his rehab assignment and first with Nashville after being transferred prior to Saturday's game. The southpaw landed on the IL coming out of spring training with a right oblique injury and made his first appearance of the season with the ACL Brewers on Tuesday, working 1.1 IP and 41 pitches. He worked another 41 pitches for Nashville on Saturday night and struck out two batters with a pair of walks issued and one hit allowed.

THAT CAR CAN GO: Carlos Rodriguez did not start the game on the mound but nearly worked the final six innings on the mound in relief on what was supposed to be his start day. The Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect pitched 5.2 IP and allowed three runs on four pitches in the top of the sixth as he took his first loss of the season. He struck out seven and issued the only two walks of his outing with two outs in his final inning of work. The seven strikeouts give him 45 on the season, tied for the fifth-most in the IL this year. The home run he allowed was the second he has surrendered in his last three games after not allowing any through his first five. Despite the three runs, he still owns a 2.01 ERA on the year which ranks seventh in Triple-A and the IL.

DOUBLE DELGADO: Raynel Delgado became the third Nashville player to have two doubles in a game this season, joining former Sounds and current Brewers Caleb Durbin and Daz Cameron. It was Delgado's first Triple-A game with two doubles since June 24, 2023, when he was playing with Triple-A Columbus. The 2024 season was the only season as a pro that he has not had at least one game with 2+ doubles. He has 85 career doubles and had a single-season career-high 16 two-baggers in 2023.

SMOKIN' SEIGS: Anthony Seigler extended his current hitting streak to seven games after finishing 1-for-4. He has reached base safely in 13 straight games and is two off the current lead held by Freddy Zamora for longest active on-base streak on the club after Freddy got back in the hit column as well with a 1-for-3 night that included his second double of the year.

BEST WES TWO EARN: Wes had two hits and his second multi-hit game of the series after finishing Saturday night 2-for-4. It was his ninth multi-hit game of the season and he now has the second-most multi-hit games by a Nashville player this year behind Jared Oliva (10). Seven of his nine multi-hit games have come over his last 17 played since April 24th. He had just two through the first 15 games he played.







International League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.