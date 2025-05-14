Bats' Six-Run Comeback Crushed as Indians Walk Off

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Despite trailing 8-2, the Louisville Bats fought back against the Indianapolis Indians to tie the game in the ninth. However, the Bats' valiant comeback effort ultimately fell short, as the Indians walked it off in the bottom half, 9-8, on Wednesday night at Victory Field.

Indianapolis' did its damage early on, capitalizing on Randy Wynne's recent struggles. Wynne's outing began by surrendering three singles to the first four Indians he faced, amounting to a 1-0 Indianapolis lead after the first inning.

Offensively, Louisville drew a walk in each of the first two frames but stranded the runner both times. True to form, the Bats put a runner aboard in the top of the third as Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch.

This time, Louisville made Indians starter Braxton Ashcraft pay, converted baserunners into runs. Blake Dunn singled to right, advancing Hurtubise to third. Between Dunn's heads-up baserunning and an errant throw by the Indians, the Bats evened the score, 1-1. Two batters later, Edwin Ríos gave Louisville the lead with a single to center.

Both Louisville's lead and Wynne's time on the mound was short-lived. Indianapolis reclaimed its lead with a double and a one-out homer by Jack Suwinski, sparking a rally. Billy Cook drove in two runs, the knockout blow to Wynne's outing after 2.2 innings. Reiver Sanmartin took over with the Indians up, 5-2, and while the inherited runner scored, Sanmartin kept Indianapolis from adding on. In total, Wynne surrendered a season-high six runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out two.

The Indians extended their lead further in the bottom of the fourth on a Liover Peguero two-run homer over the left field wall to make it an 8-2 game.

The fifth inning began with Dunn getting hit by a pitch. He would exit the game under his own power with the Bats training staff. He was replaced in the game by Ivan Johnson. After the hit by pitch, Francisco Urbaez singled and Jack Rogers doubled, driving both runners home to make it 8-4.

While the Bats still trailed by a sizable margin, they were nonetheless chipping away. Simultaneously, Louisville's bullpen found its groove. Connor Phillips returned to pitch a scoreless fifth, capping a scoreless outing after four outs. Ian Gibault followed suit, blanking Indianapolis in the sixth.

Ashcraft's outing concluded after six frames, and the Bats pounced on the Indians' bullpen. Johnson and Ríos both singled, bringing Levi Jordan up to the plate. Jordan absolutely crushed a fastball to left field, pausing in the batter's box to gauge if it would stay fair. The 404-foot home run landed just inside the foul pole, cutting the deficit to one with a single swing.

Within arm's length, Louisville's bullpen continued stifling Indianapolis. Zach Maxwell shut the Indians down in the seventh, and Lenny Torres Jr. followed his lead with a scoreless eighth.

After going down one, two, three in the eighth, Louisville came to the plate with just three outs left to work with, needing a run to keep its comeback alive. Johnson set the tone by leading off the ninth with a single and Ríos followed suit, putting the tying run 90 feet away. After pulling the Bats within one with his seventh-inning blast, Jordan returned to the plate but was nailed on the first pitch of the at-bat.

With the bases loaded, Rogers came through, legging out an infield single to tie the ballgame, 8-8. Although the bases remained loaded with just one out, Louisville couldn't capitalize, as Eddy Yean (W, 2-2) kept the game deadlocked heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Bats' inability to convert with the bases loaded overshadowed their impressive comeback efforts. A walk, wild pitch and stolen base put Indianapolis 90 feet away from a win. An infield single from Billy Cook off Alexis Diaz (L, 1-1) gave the home team the 9-8 win.

Despite the loss, the Bats had a lot of firepower at the plate. Jordan tallied three RBI, Johnson went 2-for-2 and scored three runs for the Bats and Rogers notched three hits and three RBI on the night.

The Bats (19-21) and Indians (22-17) continue their series on Thursday morning at Victory Field as Louisville seeks its first win of the six-game series against Indianapolis. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







