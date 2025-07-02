Bats Offense Stalls in Low-Scoring Loss to Indians
July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After the Louisville Bats' commanding 12-5 victory over the Indianapolis Indians to kick off their six-game series, the Bats weren't able to ride that momentum, stalling on the offensive end and falling 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Bats starter Adam Plutko (L, 2-5) returned to the home mound for the first time since tossing his one-run complete game, hoping to pick up where he left off. However, it took just five pitches to throw a wrench in that plan. Ronny Simon sent a hanging curveball over the right field wall, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead out of the gate.
Louisville peppered the outfield early and often, racking up five base knocks in the first three innings, but couldn't capitalize. While Indians starter Thomas Harrington (W, 5-8) played with fire, he never got burned. Loading the bases in the second inning, the Bats were primed to get on the board, but Bryson Brigmon was caught looking to finish the frame.
On the other side of the ball, the Indians didn't rack up a ton of hits, as Plutko contained their offense for the most part. Unlike Louisville, Indy's hits were leaving the park. In the fourth inning, Nick Yorke built onto the Indians' lead, cranking a two-run shot to left.
In the fifth, the Bats finally converted hits into runs. Francisco Urbaez singled to begin the rally, and a walk by Noelvi Marte brought Edwin Rios to the plate. Rios rolled a single through the right side, bringing both runners home and shrinking the deficit to a single run.
Plutko exited after six frames after surrendering three runs on six hits. While Louisville trailed, Plutko never spiraled in lieu of the Indians' deep flies, which kept the Bats in reach. After Yorke's two-run jack, Plutko allowed just one hit over the final 2.1 innings of his outing.
Following Louisville's big fifth inning, its offensive output came to a standstill. In the ensuing three frames, the Bats didn't notch a single hit. From the fifth inning on, Louisville pitching locked in. After Plutko's strong finish, Randy Wynne took over, tossing two scoreless frames. In the ninth, Luis Mey came in, looking to keep the Bats' deficit to one. Mey made quick work of Indianapolis, putting Louisville's fate with its offense.
While Blake Dunn picked up a one-out single, the Bats couldn't build on it. Tanner Rainey (S,3) got the final two outs, sealing Indy's 3-2 victory.
The Bats (36-47, 4-4 second half) continue their series with the Indians (47-35, 5-3 second half) looking to bounce back on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.
