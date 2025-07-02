Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 2 at Buffalo

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (1-6, 28-51) vs. Buffalo Bisons (3-4, 33-47)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1, 4.80) vs. LHP Adam Macko (0-3, 9.22)

STAMPEDED: On Tuesday night, the Rochester Red Wings traveled to Buffalo to open their six-game series, falling 2-1 after a two-run seventh inning from the Bisons...1B YOHANDY MORALES launched his second home run as a Red Wing to open up the first... RHP BRYCE CONLEY tossed 6.0 strong innings, giving up just one run on three hits while recording three strikeouts...Rochester looks to take home a win in game two of the series this evening, sending LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA to the mound for his first start in a Red Wings uniform since 4/13, against fellow Buffalo southpaw Adam Macko.

CONLEY ISLAND: After being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg earlier in the day, RHP BRYCE CONLEY made his Red Wings debut on the mound last night...the Alpharetta, Georgia native carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and finished his day allowing one earned on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 6.0 full frames...this comes one start after he came one out shy of a no-hitter on 6/24 at Akron (CLE) with Double-A Harrisburg...Conley has turned in at least 5.0 innings in each of his last eight outings dating back to 5/21...since the beginning of June, Conley leads all Double and Triple-A pitchers with 36.2 innings pitched, ranks fifth (min. 25.0 IP) with a 0.93 WHIP and 5.40 hits-per-nine, and is tied for ninth with 31 strikeouts...

Across 10 games against the Bisons this season, Red Wings starting pitchers have logged a 2.17 ERA (11 ER/45.2 IP) with a 1.27 WHIP.

NO STRINGS ATTACHED: In the first inning, 1B YOHANDY MORALES launched a 410-ft solo home run over the center-field wall, marking his 13th career homer and second as a Red Wing...the Miami (FL) alum hit his first Red Wing homer almost exactly a month earlier, on 6/6 vs.Worcester...Since 6/14 vs. JAX, the former second-round pick in the 2023 Draft has recorded a hit in 11 of 14 games.

DARREN TO DREAM: PH DARREN BAKER became the sole-leader in games played as a Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021) with a pinch hit appearance in last night's game...appearing in his 276th contest, the California alum passed Jake Noll, who previously held the record...Baker also owns the record for hits (288) and runs scored (146) in the Nats era, and is in third place in stolen bases (74) in Red Wings History.

DOUBLE ME UP: With two double plays turned in last night's game, the Wings have now turned a double play in 12 straight games...the last time the Wings accomplished that feat was in 2007 (7/18-27)...since the streak began, the Red Wings have led all of Major and Minor League Baseball in that category with 23.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2024: On 7/2 a season ago, the Red Wings exploded for eight runs in the top of the first inning, going on to beat the Buffalo Bisons 10-4...Rochester's offensive onslaught included six first-inning hits, including a two-run double from CF DYLAN CREWS ...SS JACKSON CLUFF logged a 2-for-4 day, blasting a two-run homer to cap off the scoring.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2008: On this day in 2008, the Red Wings outlasted Buffalo in 12 innings, sealing a 5-4 win over the Bisons...2B MATT MARCI brought home the go-ahead run in the top of the twelfth inning, singling home CF DARNELL MCDONALD ...Marci went 2-for-6 with a homer in the twelve-inning win...the ballgame ended when Buffalo's SS Michael Aubrey came around third on a single hit by DH Jordan Brown, but was cut down at the plate by Red Wing LF TOMMY WATKINS, sealing the victory for the Wings.







