Chasers Drop Second Game of Series to Cubs

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers were defeated 10-6 by the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park for their first loss of the series.

Left-hander Rich Hill started the game with a scoreless 1st inning, though Iowa plated runs in the subsequent three frames and led the rest of the way. Hill allowed a 2-run home run in the 2nd, an RBI double in the 2nd, and RBI single in the 4th; however, only three of the five runs were earned due to an Omaha error.

After 4.0 innings of hitless baseball from the Cubs starter, Dairon Blanco doubled to lead off the 5th inning and Carter Jensen followed with a double of his own to score Blanco for a 5-1 score, still in favor of Iowa.

In the bottom of the 5th, Noah Murdock replaced Hill with two runners on and no outs. The pair of runners he inherited came around to score on an RBI groundout and a single, both runs charged to Hill. Murdock's allowed the third run of the 5th inning on a wild pitch and Iowa finished the frame with an 8-1 lead.

In the 6th, the Cubs added a run on another Murdock wild pitch, extending their lead to 9-1. Beck Way followed Murdock in the 7th, working just the second scoreless inning of the game. Ben Sears relieved Way in the 8th and struck out 2, but allowed a solo home run for a 10-1 Iowa lead.

In the top of the 9th, Jensen opened the frame with a solo home run, his third homer in two games.

Peyton Wilson doubled, then scored on an RBI single from Diego Castillo. Nick Pratto singled and Cavan Biggio walked to load the bases. An RBI single from Joey Wiemer scored Castillo, and Blanco reached on an Iowa fielding error that plated Pratto and Biggio; however, Omaha's rally ended at 5 runs and the 10-6 score held to be final.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to pitch.







