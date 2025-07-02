Bisons Unveil 'Vintage Movie Night' Jerseys for July 19 Game, Inspired by Iconic Film 'The Natural'

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

"Pick us out a winner, Bobby!" The Bisons today unveiled their Vintage Movie Night Jerseys, inspired by the iconic baseball movie filmed here in Buffalo, The Natural. The Bisons will wear the jerseys and previously released caps on Vintage Movie Night, Saturday, July 19, in their game against the Omaha Storm Chasers (6:35 p.m.), before a postgame screening of the movie on the Sahlen Field scoreboard, presented by Cellino Law.

Filmed in Buffalo just over four decades ago, The Natural has stood the test of time as one of the most beloved sports movies of all time. Chronicling the journey of slugger, Roy Hobbs, most of the baseball scenes in the movie were filmed at the former home of the Buffalo Bisons, War Memorial Stadium.

The Design The Bisons Vintage Movie Night Jersey is a muted white jersey with royal blue pinstripes and royal blue collar piping. 'Bisons' is written in a vintage font across the chest of the jersey, colored royal blue, outlined in orange and similar to the Hobbs' New York Knights home jersey.

The Jersey will feature two shoulder patches. A yellow lightning bolt patch on the right shoulder represents the storm in the movie that knocked down the tree and provided the wood for Hobbs' baseball bat, Wonderboy. The left shoulder patch pays tribute to War Memorial Stadium, the Bisons ballpark home from 1961-1987, in a style similar to The Naturals' 'Centennial' patch.

The Bisons Vintage Movie Night On-Field Cap is an all royal blue cap with a white Bisons 'B' outlined in orange.

Vintage Movie Night Jerseys and Caps are available for order now at Bisons.com.

Vintage Movie Night The Bisons Vintage Movie Night on Saturday, July 19 (6:35 p.m.), presented by Cellino Law, will also include several in-game tributes to The Natural as well as special promotions. The game will have a Game-Used Broken Bat Giveaway Every Inning, as one lucky fan each inning will get a broken bat from a Bisons player, in tribute to Hobbs breaking 'Wonderboy' in the movie's final game.

The Bisons will also designate one Omaha Storm Chaser as 'The Whammer of the Game,' with Vintage Movie Night merchandise being handed out to a fan every time The Whammer strikes out. Meanwhile, a Bisons player will be designated as 'The Natural' and could win a lucky Bisons fan some Vintage Movie Night merchandise with a home run in the game.

Bisons associates and movie extra teammates of Roy Hobbs on the New York Knights, Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famers Duke McGuire and Kevin Lester will throw and catch the night's Ceremonial First Pitch respectively.

Following the game, all fans are welcome to stay for a postgame screening of 'The Natural.' During the film, the Bisons will have movie concessions available for purchase (Popcorn, Candy, Soft Drinks, Water).

Tickets for Vintage Movie Night are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







