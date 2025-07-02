Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 4-6 Homestand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 4-6 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire three-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by the club's Red, White & Boom celebration on the Fourth of July, two postgame fireworks shows, Military Appreciation Night and a Memphis Redbirds basketball jersey giveaway.

Friday, July 4 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Red, White & BOOM: There's no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than at the ballpark! Join the Memphis Redbirds for an action-packed night. Don't miss the biggest fireworks display in AutoZone Park history! Grab your stars and stripes and get ready for an Independence Celebration like no other! | Presented By AutoZone

Red, White & BOOM T-shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Redbirds Red White and Boom T-shirt, perfect for showing off your stars and stripes pride. Arrive early and don't miss out!

Fourth of July Jersey Auction: Snag a Memphis Redbirds Fourth of July Jersey right off the back of a Memphis Redbirds Player! Auction begins at 5:30 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Cookout Specialty Ticket: Purchase a cookout ticket to get access to a buffet of hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, coleslaw, watermelon, cookies and more. Purchase tickets here.

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Saturday, July 5 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks: Join the Memphis Redbirds for post-game fireworks that light up the night sky! Enjoy an unforgettable experience filled with baseball, excitement, and fun for fans of all ages! Presented by TN Lottery

Military Appreciation Night: As a thank you for your service, all past and present military members can receive a special discount on tickets this game! Field box tickets are available for $5 and dugout tickets are available for $9. Simply apply the promo code at checkout to take advantage of this offer. It's our way of honoring those who serve and those who have served! Purchase discounted tickets here.

Memphis Redbirds Basketball Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Redbirds basketball jersey inspired by the City of Memphis flag! | Presented By Downtown Memphis Commission

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Pregame Autograph Sessions: Before each Friday and Saturday game, a pair of Redbirds players will sign player cards for fans for 25 minutes starting when gates open at AutoZone Park, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

WMC Plus Broadcast: Can't make it to the game? Tune in to Memphis Redbirds baseball on WMC Plus (channel 5.3, via Comcast Xfinity on channel 907 or online here). Pregame coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Sunday, July 6 - Memphis vs. Nashville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Chill Zone Brunch: Take your Sunday Brunch to the next level with the Redbirds! Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone, fans can indulge in a curated brunch menu in our climate-controlled group space, complete with pool tables and TVs. Fans 21+ at brunch can also take advantage of our Bloody Mary bar and bottomless Mimosas! Purchase your specialty ticket here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sunday, courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream sandwich as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course and slide for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Kids Run the Bases: Run the bases just like the pros! Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-and-under can come down to the field after the game and run around the bases.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







