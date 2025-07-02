Montgomery Delivers in Walk-Off Win for the Knights

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp played with fire, and then got burned. In a 3-3 tie game with the Charlotte Knights batting in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jacksonville opted for an intentional walk that put runners at first and second base. Up to the plate came the International League's reigning Player of the Week, Colson Montgomery. The Charlotte shortstop roped a game-winning RBI single down the left field line and the Knights celebrated a 4-3 victory.

Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead before Charlotte responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Dominic Fletcher pushed the first run across with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Jacob Amaya and Corey Julks added RBI singles and the Knights led 3-1 after two.

A pair of solo Home Runs by the visitors tied the game during the middle innings, then both bullpens shut down the opposition. Wikelman Gonzalez recorded a huge strikeout with the bases loaded to escape a jam in the top of the ninth.

Amaya worked a walk to begin the bottom of the inning and took second on a sacrifice bunt. Julks was intentionally walked and that set up Montgomery to connect with the game-winner.

Dru Baker's two hits led the way for Charlotte offensively while Mike Clevinger, Penn Murfee, and Jared Shuster joined Gonzalez in limiting Jacksonville to three runs on seven hits.

The series is knotted up at one game apiece with Game Three and SkyShow set for Thursday at 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.