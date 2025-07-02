Mud Hens Fall in Game Two of Series with Clippers

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped game two of their series with the Columbus Clippers 13-0 Wednesday night. Toledo kept pace with Columbus early, but things got away quickly in the later innings.

The Mud Hens and Clippers began Wednesday night's game locked in a pitchers' duel. Wilkel Hernandez and Vince Velasquez kept things clean frame-by-frame. Both pitchers relied on an array of pitches to best the opposing lineup. Hernandez showed off some serious velocity with his off-speed stuff, while Velasquez relied heavily on his slower Slider and Knuckle-Curve.

The scoreless stalemate would come to an end in the fifth inning. After Hernandez surrendered a walk to Petey Halpin, Dom Nunez and Christian Cairo made it 1-0 with back-to-back base hits. The Clippers then loaded the bases with no outs with a Milan Talentino single. Cleveland's tenth-ranked prospect, Juan Brito, would break the game wide open with a grand slam to make it 5-0.

While Hernandez's day didn't end on the highest of notes, he would end his tenure with eight strikeouts and just one walk. He displayed dominant command of the strike zone and showed off his entire arsenal for four-complete innings before Columbus could figure him out.

The game continued to run away from Toledo in the sixth inning. With Ryan Miller on the mound, the Clippers loaded the bases with three-straight walks. Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's second-ranked prospect, would hit a double down the right-field line to make it 7-0. Fellow top-five prospect, CJ Kayfus would follow that feat up with a 416 ft homer to right-center to put Columbus ahead 10-0.

After allowing back-to-back five-run innings, Toledo brought out Woo-Suk Go for his third appearance as a Mud Hen. The defensive struggles continued, however, as the Clippers loaded the bases before giving up an out for the third-straight inning. Columbus continued to march ahead as a pair of sacrifices made it 12-0.

It didn't seem to matter who Toledo threw on the mound, Columbus was just having one of those nights. The eighth inning saw the Clippers extend their lead to 13-0, this time on a 447 ft bomb by Jhonkensy Noel.

With the game almost entirely out of reach, the Mud Hens put Riley Unroe on the mound in the ninth inning. Unroe has already pitched 8.2 innings this season with a perfect 0.00 ERA. He maintained his ERA with a 13-pitch inning, bringing the Hens to the plate one last time.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Columbus Clippers will face off again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Fifth Third Field will celebrate the Fourth of July with their Rock & Blast 17-minute fireworks show following the game. The last three games of the series will be played in Columbus.

Notables:

Riley Unroe (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HR)







