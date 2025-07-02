Organist Jeremy Boyer Returns to AutoZone Park July 4-5

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced organist Jeremy Boyer is scheduled to make his return to AutoZone Park on July 4 and 5 for the club's games against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

Boyer, a well-known fixture in St. Louis sports who previously played the organ for three seasons at AutoZone Park, is now serving as the official organist for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. His iconic melodies have set the stage for some of the biggest moments in St. Louis sports, including the 2013 National League Championship Series and World Series, the 2014 and the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Now, he's returning to Memphis, giving Redbirds fans an unforgettable ballpark experience with live organ music throughout Independence Day Weekend.

There's no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than at the ballpark. Join the Memphis Redbirds for an action-packed, patriotic night in downtown Memphis. Don't miss the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history after the game. Grab your stars and stripes and get ready for an Independence Celebration like no other.

Before the game, the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo - The World's Paper Company, continue on the concourse. Don't miss the chance to meet current Redbirds players. Throughout the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be active on the Old Bluff. The special section features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and more for hours of fun.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.