Jacksonville Drops Wednesday Night Contest to Charlotte Via Walk-Off

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite three solo home runs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell on a ninth inning walk-off against the Charlotte Knights, Wednesday night from Truist Field.

Locked in a 3-3 tie in the ninth, Jacob Amaya worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a bunt. Adam Laskey (0-1) intentionally walked Julks, putting runners on first and second. With two runners on, Colson Montgomery smacked a walk-off single, sealing the win for Charlotte (41-42, 5-3) over Jacksonville (52-31, 5-3).

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the top of the second. Graham Pauley (5) gave Jacksonville the lead with a solo homer, making it 1-0.

Charlotte reclaimed the lead in the following frame. Andre Lipcius started the inning with a walk. After a pop out, Bryan Ramos doubled, advancing Lipcius to third. Dominic Fletcher cracked a sac fly, scoring Lipcius and advancing Ramos to third. With a runner in scoring position, Amaya singled home Ramos, making it 2-1. Dru Baker also singled, advancing Amaya to third. With runner at first and third, Corey Julks laced an RBI single, giving the Knights a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two, Troy Johnston (10) crushed a solo home run in the fourth, making it a one-run game.

In the sixth, Jakob Marsee (11) led off the inning with another solo home run, knotting up the score in the sixth, 3-3.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Declan Cronin (1-0, 2.57 ERA) will toe the rubber for Jacksonville and LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 13.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.







