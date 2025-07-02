Sanders Earns Fourth Win of Season as Iowa Tops Omaha 10-6

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs split the series with the Omaha Storm Chasers this week with a 10-6 win as Carlos Pérez and Kevin Alcántara hit a pair of homers today.

The I-Cubs jumped out to an 8-1 lead over the Chasers as Alcántara ripped a two-run shot, his 10th homer of the season. Moises Ballesteros earned himself a two-RBI day before he left the game with cramps on a single and a double. Chase Strumpf reached on a fielder's choice and scored James Triantos for another run as the game was in favor of Iowa 5-1.

After the Chasers got on the board finally, Triantos hit a ground out and scored Pérez for another run. A couple at-bats later, Christian Franklin ripped a single into right field and scored Alcántara for a 7-1 lead. A couple of wild pitches by Omaha scored two more runs as the game was 9-1 at the end of the sixth. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Pérez crushed his 18th homer to left field and the lead was 10-1.

Omaha scored five unanswered runs in the top of the ninth inning but that wasn't enough as Nate Pearson closed the game out for Iowa 10-6.

Right-hander Will Sanders earned his fourth win of the season as he worked 5.0 innings, allowed a run on two hits and struck out five in the win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's three-game split series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday, July 3 and first pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. CT.







