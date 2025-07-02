Redbirds Unable to Record Run-Scoring Hit with RISP, Lose to Sounds
July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor tossed 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in the loss. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits, walked two and struck out six. Taylor lowered his ERA to 3.03, fifth-best in the International League. Gordon Graceffo (1-4) allowed one run on three hits, walked none and struck out four in 3.0 innings of work out of the bullpen.
The lone Memphis run scored on a right fielder Mike Antico sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning. Shortstop Cesar Prieto and third baseman Brody Moore both smacked two hits. Prieto provided the only extra-base hit and scored the run. The Redbirds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
