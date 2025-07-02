Redbirds Unable to Record Run-Scoring Hit with RISP, Lose to Sounds

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game road trip and a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor tossed 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in the loss. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits, walked two and struck out six. Taylor lowered his ERA to 3.03, fifth-best in the International League. Gordon Graceffo (1-4) allowed one run on three hits, walked none and struck out four in 3.0 innings of work out of the bullpen.

The lone Memphis run scored on a right fielder Mike Antico sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning. Shortstop Cesar Prieto and third baseman Brody Moore both smacked two hits. Prieto provided the only extra-base hit and scored the run. The Redbirds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.