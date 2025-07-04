Memphis Drops Fourth of July Game against Nashville

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a nine-game homestand and continued a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 6-1 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Tekoah Roby (2-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out six in his fifth career Triple-A start. Three of the runs scored in the third inning, when Memphis committed two errors in the frame. Roddery Munoz tossed 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out two. Ryan Fernandez struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Redbirds bats were held scoreless until the eighth inning when Memphis scored without a base hit in the frame. Left fielder Mike Antico brought third baseman Gavin Collins with a sacrifice fly. The Redbirds tallied three hits and walked twice. Catcher Jimmy Crooks and second baseman Bryan Torres both smacked a double in the loss.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 5 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

