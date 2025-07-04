Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 4 vs. Buffalo

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (4-5, 34-48) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-7, 28-52)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Robinson Piña (4-3, 3.51) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (1-4, 6.68)

WINGIN' IT: Rochester looked to take game three of the six-game set and the last in Buffalo on Thursday evening...the Wings offense had no trouble getting going, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits, as CF ROBERT HASSELL III reached base all five times, including three hits, and RF NICK SCHNELL drove in four runs with a home run and a double....the Wings' bullpen shut out the Bisons' bats over the last 7.1 innings to secure the victory, 14-8...the Bisons and the Wings head to Rochester for the second half of the home-and-home six-game series...RHP SETH SHUMAN will get the start on the mound against Buffalo's RHP Robinson Piña...first pitch is slated for 6:45 from Innovative Field.

WASTING NO TIME: The Wings got the scoring going right away last night, with a five-run first inning, to help propel them to 14 runs...this is just the third time this season in which Rochester has scored in the first inning in at least three straight games (5/28-5/30 and 6/18-6/21)...14 runs marks the highest since 5/2 vs. Lehigh Valley when they put up 15...

The Wings scored five runs in multiple innings for the first time this season, and for the first time since 6/13/2023, when they put up six in the fourth and five in the eighth against SWB

SILENCE!: The Red Wing bullpen shut down the Bisons' bats, holding them scoreless over 7.1 innings of work...this marks the ninth time in the Statcast era (since 2015) that Rochester relievers have tossed at least 7.0 scoreless innings and the first time they have done so since 5/17/2023, also at Buffalo...LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, while striking out three hitters, and boasts a 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP) since 6/1 while striking out 13, and surrendering only four hits...over that stretch, the southpaw is tied for first among International League relievers with 12 appearances, ranks second (min. 10.0 IP) with a .103 batting average against, third in ERA, and 13th with a 0.92 WHIP...

RHP HOLDEN POWELL notched the first win of his Triple-A career in the contest, logging 2.0 hitless innings with three strikeouts...he boasts a 1.64 ERA (3 ER/11.0 IP) in 10 appearances since joining the Red Wings, and a 0.81 ERA (2 ER/22.1 IP) in 20 appearances since 5/1 between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg (10 G each), tied for seventh-best among all Double and Triple-A relievers (min. 20.0 IP).

SCHNELLS LIKE SUCCESS: RF NICK SCHNELL logged his second three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs scored, and a pair of XBH (a two-run homer and a two-RBI double)...the Indiana native's homer came off the bat at 110.7 MPH, the hardest hit home run by a Red Wing since his own 113.2 MPH walk-off bomb on 5/31 vs. COL...the Louisville alum now has seven home runs and 25 RBI on the season with the Wings...

Since being called up on 5/24, Schnell ranks first among all Nationals Minor Leaguers in home runs (7) and RBI (25), ranks second in slugging (.482), and is tied for second in XBH (12).

After going deep Wednesday night, the Indiana native has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time with Rochester (5/30-31).

BOBBY BATS: CF ROBERT HASSELL III finished Thursday's contest 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI...Hassell became the first Red Wing to record three or more hits and two or more walks in the same game since current Nationals OF Alex Call did so last year on 6/9 at Worcester...Since rejoining the Red Wings on 6/18, the Tennessee native is slashing .327/.426/.577 with 10 RBI and seven XBH...over this stretch, Hassell ranks top three among Nationals Minor Leaguers in home runs (T 1st, 3), RBI (T 2nd, 10), slugging, OPS (2nd, 1.003), and hits (T 2nd, 17)

CLUFF HANGER: SS JACKSON CLUFF lifted a three-run homer over the right field wall to cap off the Red Wings' five-run first inning...the BYU alum now has a homer in two of his last three games, both of them being to right field...the last time the Utah native hit two homers in three games was 6/30/24 vs. IND & 7/2/24 @ BUF.

SHAKE-AND-BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER logged a multi-hit performance in the Wings' win over Buffalo on Thursday night...the California alum is hitting .314 (33-for-105) in road games this season, adding three doubles, a pair of triples, and 11 RBI...the contest marks his team-leading 13th two-hit game, 16th multi-hit game of the 2025 season, and his 82nd multi-hit game of his Red Wing career...

Since 6/1, Baker is hitting .319 (22-for-69) with an OBP of .424, while also adding a pair of doubles, a homer, and seven stolen bases.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2014: On July 4, 2014, the Red Wing offense exploded for 12 runs on 16 hits to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12-6...CF ERIC FARRIS led the way with three hits, while five other Red Wings came through with multi-hit days, including C CHRIS HERMANN, who reached base five times...the scoring was highlighted by a six-run sixth inning, in which all of the runs were credited to Lehigh Valley's RHP Héctor Neris, who would go on to win a World Series with Houston in 2022.







