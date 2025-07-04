Indians Offense Explodes for Eight Runs in Fourth-Straight July Fourth Win

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored a run in each of the first three innings, including a five-run second frame, to back Bubba Chandler's second quality start and sixth scoreless start of the season in their 8-1 victory over the Louisville Bats on Friday night at Victory Field.

The holiday contest was all Indianapolis (7-3, 49-35) from the get-go. Billy Cook opened the bottom of the first inning with a double and immediately came around to score on a single from Ji Hwan Bae to give Indy a lead they would not relinquish.

The Indians kept their foot on the gas in the second inning and broke the game wide open. Liover Peguero and Matt Fraizer reached base to start the inning and came around to score on an RBI single from Tsung-Che Cheng. The Indians benefitted from back-to-back throwing errors from Louisville (4-6, 36-48) to plate two more runs before Nick Yorke capped the second inning with an RBI triple, his second of the week against the Bats, to grant Indy a 6-0 advantage.

The Indians capped their fireworks in the third inning when Cheng connected with his second two-RBI hit of the day, this time a double, to give him a career-high tying four RBI. He last knocked in four runs on Aug. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona at Portland. The Bats strung together a double and a single in the seventh to bring in a run but were held scoreless otherwise.

Bubba Chandler (W, 3-2) tossed his first scoreless start of 6.0 or more innings this season, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. Colin Holderman, Burch Smith and Eddy Yean combined for the final three innings, with Holderman surrendering the lone run. Brian Van Belle (L, 6-3) took the loss for Louisville after allowing all eight Indianapolis runs.

The win marked Indy's fourth straight on Independence Day since 2022, which is their longest streak since a five-game run from 1998-2002. Additionally, the seven-run win is their largest advantage on July Fourth since 2016, when they beat Louisville 11-3.

The Indians and Bats play their second of three games in this series from Victory Field on Saturday evening at 7:05 PM. Southpaw Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.69), who has pitched to a 1.82 ERA (5er/24.2ip) in six starts at Victory Field this season, will take the mound for Indy against Louisville righty Aaron Wilkerson (4-2, 4.59).







