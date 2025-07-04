Charlotte Struggles in Jacksonville After Quick Turnaround

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - In an ode to the pre-2020 Minor League Baseball calendar, the Charlotte Knights traveled to Jacksonville directly following last night's win and continued their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this evening.

Jacksonville was forced to do the same and offense for both teams was hard to come by. The game featured only two scoring plays and Charlotte ended up on the wrong side of a 4-0 final score.

Knights' right-hander Yoendrys Gomez suffered a tough luck loss despite another dominant start. Gomez worked five innings and his only blemish was a solo Home Run in the fourth inning. Jacksonville added a three-run homer in the seventh for some valuable insurance.

Offensively, Charlotte was limited to four hits and two walks in the contest. Dru Baker's double was the lone extra-base hit. Chase Plymell and Peyton Pallette each pitched a scoreless frame in relief of Gomez.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp are back in action on Saturday at 6:35pm ET. Each team has posted solid starts to the second half of the season and makes Saturday's game a must win in order to claim a series victory on Sunday.







