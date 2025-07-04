Charlotte Struggles in Jacksonville After Quick Turnaround
July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - In an ode to the pre-2020 Minor League Baseball calendar, the Charlotte Knights traveled to Jacksonville directly following last night's win and continued their series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this evening.
Jacksonville was forced to do the same and offense for both teams was hard to come by. The game featured only two scoring plays and Charlotte ended up on the wrong side of a 4-0 final score.
Knights' right-hander Yoendrys Gomez suffered a tough luck loss despite another dominant start. Gomez worked five innings and his only blemish was a solo Home Run in the fourth inning. Jacksonville added a three-run homer in the seventh for some valuable insurance.
Offensively, Charlotte was limited to four hits and two walks in the contest. Dru Baker's double was the lone extra-base hit. Chase Plymell and Peyton Pallette each pitched a scoreless frame in relief of Gomez.
The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp are back in action on Saturday at 6:35pm ET. Each team has posted solid starts to the second half of the season and makes Saturday's game a must win in order to claim a series victory on Sunday.
International League Stories from July 4, 2025
- Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Drops Fourth of July Game against Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Long Homers Twice in 7-2 Win over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Charlotte Struggles in Jacksonville After Quick Turnaround - Charlotte Knights
- Seymour, Bulls Roll Tides 9-1 - Durham Bulls
- Ornelas Is July 4 Hero, Stripers Come Back for Third Straight Win over St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Fall to Buffalo on Independence Day - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Breaks Free for 4-0 Victory over Worcester on Independence Day - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Evens up Series with Charlotte Behind McSweeney Gem - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Big Inning Powers Bisons to 9-6 Win over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Raya Magnificent, But Saints Can't Hold Late Lead, Lose 4-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Offense Explodes for Eight Runs in Fourth-Straight July Fourth Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings to Play as the White Hots for One Night Only - Rochester Red Wings
- Frustrations Mount for Bats in 8-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Rafael Lantigua Two-Run Single Helps 'Pigs Squeeze by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Drop Independence Day Game - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Seymour's Two Homers Sink Tides on Independence Day - Norfolk Tides
- Hicklen Homers Twice as Mud Hens Win on Independence Day - Toledo Mud Hens
- Independence Day Weekend Underway in Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Colson Montgomery Joining the White Sox for MLB Debut - Charlotte Knights
- July 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Double up Jumbo Shrimp with 10-5 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Tonight's Syracuse Mets Independence Day Game Sold out - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 4 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Clippers Head Home After Another Win in Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Mets Hosting Independence Day Weekend Celebration at NBT Bank Stadium against Red Sox - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Charlotte Struggles in Jacksonville After Quick Turnaround
- Colson Montgomery Joining the White Sox for MLB Debut
- Knights Double up Jumbo Shrimp with 10-5 Victory
- Montgomery Delivers in Walk-Off Win for the Knights
- Knights Drop Rain-Shortened Opener to Jumbo Shrimp