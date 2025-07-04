Seymour, Bulls Roll Tides 9-1
July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC- Bob Seymour homered twice, including his second grand slam of the season to drive the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 9-1 on Independence Day before a paid attendance of 10,943 at the DBAP.
After a near-miss homer in the third, resulting in a double off the top of the right-centerfield wall, Seymour clubbed his league-leading 20th after three walks in the fifth inning to put the Bulls (7-2) up 7-0 over the Tides (3-6).
In the eighth, Seymour one-armed a home run to right field with Tre Morgan aboard to complete a six-RBI night. Seymour leads the International League with 21 home runs and 72 RBI.
Logan Workman (W, 5-3) worked five scoreless innings en route to his second straight win.
The Tides walked 10 batters across the eight innings, specifically seven from starter Thaddeus Ward in four innings.
How It Happened: After winning the first two games of the home-and-home series in Norfolk - with Wednesday's game at Harbor Park rained out - the Bulls won their fourth in a row and third straight over Norfolk. In the early innings, the Bulls were 1-13 with runners in scoring position, unable to capitalize against the wildness from Ward. Ward fanned nine across his four-inning start. However, Seymour's grand slam, his second of the year, was the only hit in a five-run fifth inning to break the game apart.
Seymour's Stats: Bob Seymour is now tied for the minor league lead in RBI with 72 - tied with Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward. Seymour's 21 home runs rank tied for 2nd in the minors, one behind Ward.
What's Next: Joe Boyle, the IL leader in ERA, is slated to start on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET against Cameron Weston.
