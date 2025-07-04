Colson Montgomery Joining the White Sox for MLB Debut

CHARLOTTE, NC - Prior to tonight's series opener at Colorado, the Chicago White Sox recalled Shortstop Colson Montgomery from the Charlotte Knights.

Montgomery, 23, is currently rated by MLB.com as the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox organization and the No. 95 overall in baseball. He is batting .218/.298/.435 (47-for-216) with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 27 runs scored over 55 games with Charlotte this season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Montgomery posted a .281/.338/.672 (18-64) slash line with three doubles, two triples, six homers, 16 RBI and 12 runs scored over 16 games in June. He was named the International League Player of the Week for the period of June 23-29, going 11-for-22 (.500/.522/1.227) with two doubles, one triple, four home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and a 1.749 OPS over five games against Toledo. Montgomery recorded two multi-homer games and ended the week with four consecutive multi-hit efforts, including two three-hit contests.

Montgomery, a native of Holland, Ind., is hitting .246/.364/.414 (341-for-1,385) with 69 doubles, 10 triples, 48 homers, 186 RBI and 221 runs scored in 376 career games over five minor-league seasons in the White Sox system. He was selected by Chicago in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind.

Montgomery, who hits left-handed and throws righty, has no major-league experience and will wear uniform No. 12.

Additionally, the White Sox have returned LHP Fraser Ellard from his injury rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned him back to Charlotte's active roster. Infielder Jason Matthews was also promoted from Birmingham to Charlotte's active roster.







